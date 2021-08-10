Roy Keane’s funniest and most brutal comments while taking photos with fans
Now that Roy Keane has turned 50, will the legendary former Manchester United captain begin to mellow a tad?
The Irishman is still pretty terrifying these days. It doesn’t take much for the red mist to descend in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.
That said, we have seen a softer, more light-hearted side to Keano on occasions in recent months.
His bromance with Micah Richards has been a joy to witness. The mini-series they did for Sky Sports was genuinely very funny.
However, it’s still safe to say that Keane doesn’t tolerate fools lightly.
And if you’re a fan of his, still be careful if you spot him in public and decide you’re feeling brave enough to ask for a photo.
There’s an incredible Twitter account specifically dedicated to Keane posing for photos with fans and, crucially, his actual comments at the time.
‘Can I have a photo Roy?’ features a host of outstanding tweets which perfectly sum up Roy Keane.
Here are some of our favourites:
Keane loves to eat his ice creams in peace.
He doesn’t like to be bothered at the airport, either.
See…
Here’s one more example…
This is a belter.
It’s safe to say Roy loves chicken more than taking photos with fans.
Savage!
Whatever you do, never touch the great man.
And don’t call it a ‘selfie’ because you won’t get your photos.
Brutal.
LOL.
You’ve got to love Keane’s sense of humour.
We told you: never touch him!
And never bother him at the snooker.
Ultimately, it seems Roy just doesn't see the point of wanting a photo with him.
Peter Crouch's 'Sixteenth Chapel' dedicated to Roy Keane
Also, if you've never seen it before, check out this incredible video of the ‘Sixteenth Chapel’ - formed by Peter Crouch and dedicated to these photos of Keane meeting his fans...
Can you really say that you’ve met Roy Keane if he didn’t tell you to f*** off?
What a guy.
