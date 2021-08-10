Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Now that Roy Keane has turned 50, will the legendary former Manchester United captain begin to mellow a tad?

The Irishman is still pretty terrifying these days. It doesn’t take much for the red mist to descend in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

That said, we have seen a softer, more light-hearted side to Keano on occasions in recent months.

His bromance with Micah Richards has been a joy to witness. The mini-series they did for Sky Sports was genuinely very funny.

However, it’s still safe to say that Keane doesn’t tolerate fools lightly.

And if you’re a fan of his, still be careful if you spot him in public and decide you’re feeling brave enough to ask for a photo.

There’s an incredible Twitter account specifically dedicated to Keane posing for photos with fans and, crucially, his actual comments at the time.

‘Can I have a photo Roy?’ features a host of outstanding tweets which perfectly sum up Roy Keane.

Here are some of our favourites:

Keane loves to eat his ice creams in peace.

He doesn’t like to be bothered at the airport, either.

See…

Here’s one more example…

This is a belter.

It’s safe to say Roy loves chicken more than taking photos with fans.

Savage!

Whatever you do, never touch the great man.

And don’t call it a ‘selfie’ because you won’t get your photos.

Brutal.

LOL.

You’ve got to love Keane’s sense of humour.

We told you: never touch him!

And never bother him at the snooker.

Ultimately, it seems Roy just doesn't see the point of wanting a photo with him.

Peter Crouch's 'Sixteenth Chapel' dedicated to Roy Keane

Also, if you've never seen it before, check out this incredible video of the ‘Sixteenth Chapel’ - formed by Peter Crouch and dedicated to these photos of Keane meeting his fans...

Can you really say that you’ve met Roy Keane if he didn’t tell you to f*** off?

What a guy.

