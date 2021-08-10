Roy Keane’s funniest and most brutal comments while taking photos with fans

Now that Roy Keane has turned 50, will the legendary former Manchester United captain begin to mellow a tad?

The Irishman is still pretty terrifying these days. It doesn’t take much for the red mist to descend in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

That said, we have seen a softer, more light-hearted side to Keano on occasions in recent months.

His bromance with Micah Richards has been a joy to witness. The mini-series they did for Sky Sports was genuinely very funny.

However, it’s still safe to say that Keane doesn’t tolerate fools lightly.

And if you’re a fan of his, still be careful if you spot him in public and decide you’re feeling brave enough to ask for a photo.

There’s an incredible Twitter account specifically dedicated to Keane posing for photos with fans and, crucially, his actual comments at the time.

Can I have a photo Roy?’ features a host of outstanding tweets which perfectly sum up Roy Keane.

Here are some of our favourites:

Keane loves to eat his ice creams in peace.

He doesn’t like to be bothered at the airport, either.

See…

Here’s one more example…

This is a belter.

It’s safe to say Roy loves chicken more than taking photos with fans.

Savage!

Whatever you do, never touch the great man.

And don’t call it a ‘selfie’ because you won’t get your photos.

Brutal.

LOL.

You’ve got to love Keane’s sense of humour.

We told you: never touch him!

And never bother him at the snooker.

Ultimately, it seems Roy just doesn't see the point of wanting a photo with him.

Peter Crouch's 'Sixteenth Chapel' dedicated to Roy Keane

Also, if you've never seen it before, check out this incredible video of the ‘Sixteenth Chapel’ - formed by Peter Crouch and dedicated to these photos of Keane meeting his fans...

Can you really say that you’ve met Roy Keane if he didn’t tell you to f*** off?

What a guy.

