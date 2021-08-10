Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to recent reports, Becky Lynch is slated to be in Las Vegas for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on August 21.

PWInsider notes that Lynch is slated to be backstage at the Allegiant Stadium for the huge pay-per-view next weekend:

PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV.

As the report notes, Lynch has been backstage at various TV tapings over the last few weeks, as well as at both Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank and June and July respectively.

Lynch has yet to appear on any of the shows that she has been backstage at, so just because she is going to be in Las Vegas for the show doesn't automatically mean that Becky Lynch will be returning at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch has been off TV for over a year now, relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship on the May 11 episode of WWE Raw last year after announcing her pregnancy.

Lynch and Seth Rollins then welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December 2020, Fans have been speculating about when 'The Man' is going to return ever since.

While Royal Rumble and WrestleMania speculation was thrown about by fans, those always seemed quite unrealistic, but many expected Lynch to be one of the people that WWE brought back first with the return of fans.

As of right now, there is no word on exactly when Becky Lynch is slated to be back on WWE TV, but reports have indicated that the Irishwoman is more likely to be back in October, around the time of the WWE Draft.

