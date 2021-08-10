Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City: How to watch your WSL team on Sky Sports & BBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports and the BBC have announced which Women’s Super League matches they will broadcast up until mid-October.

A "game-changing" broadcast deal for the WSL was announced in March. Pay-TV network Sky Sports was given the rights to air up to 44 matches per season for the next three years, while the BBC committed to showcasing 22 live games per season.

Each broadcaster has now announced which fixtures it will show for the opening five weekends of the season.

Which WSL matches will Sky Sports show?

Sky Sports will show all 12 WSL clubs across the first five rounds of matches. They will broadcast the opening match of the season – Manchester United against Reading on Friday September 3rd. This will be followed by Arsenal’s clash with defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates on September 5th.

West Ham and Aston Villa’s match on September 11th will be broadcast on Sky Sports, alongside Manchester City against Tottenham on September 12th. The following weekend will see Everton against Birmingham aired on September 25th and Arsenal against Manchester City showcased on September 26th.

Next up will be Chelsea’s fixture against Brighton on October 2nd, and Birmingham versus Manchester United on October 3rd. Sky Sports will also show Chelsea host WSL newcomers Leicester and Arsenal take on Everton on October 9th.

Sky Sports recently announced its presenting line-up for the new season. Caroline Barker was named as lead presenter, while Lionesses and Chelsea legend Karen Carney joined as the lead pundit.

Lynsey Hooper and Seb Hutchinson were also added to the team for WSL coverage.

Which WSL matches will the BBC broadcast?

The BBC will be showing five matches during the opening stages of the season. Everton’s match against Manchester City on September 4th will become the campaign’s first game on free-to-air TV when it is shown on BBC One.

BBC Two will then broadcast Chelsea against Everton on September 12th, followed by Manchester United against Chelsea on September 26th.

Aston Villa’s game against Arsenal on October 3rd will be shown on BBC Two, with BBC One set to air a thrilling derby between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 9th.

Where will the WSL matches be played?

The majority of WSL matches next season will be played at the teams’ home stadiums. Arsenal play at Meadow Park in Borehamwood, for example, while Chelsea play at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames.

Several games have been selected to be played at clubs’ main stadiums, however. Spurs will contest their first game of the WSL season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking on Birmingham City on September 4th. Goodison Park will host Everton and Manchester City on the same day.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea at the Emirates on September 5th, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion against West Ham at the Amex on the same day.

Later on in the season, Aston Villa and Arsenal will play Villa Park on October 3rd, while the Gunners will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates for the North London Derby in March.

News Now - Sport News