WWE RAW: Bayley posts cryptic tweet after Alexa Bliss win on Monday night

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The storyline between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie continued to build on the latest instalment of Monday Night RAW.

As has become the norm with the pink-haired WWE star, she deployed her cohort Doudrop into the ring to take on Bliss, who brought her terrifying doll and sidekick Lilly along for the ride.

It was a fairly even match between the rookie Doudrop and Bliss until things took a twisted turn.

She celebrated with Lilly while Marie and Doudrop bickered outside the ring over the defeat to the woman who could be lined up to be their biggest rival in WWE.

Following the match, SmackDown icon Bayley posted a cryptic tweet.

"Hey Lilly," she wrote alongside a photo of her winking to match the doll's disturbing cameo during the Bliss vs Doudrop match.

Many fans have been speculating over what this could mean, seeing as the two wrestling stars are currently on opposite brands of the franchise.

Could some strange alliance be in the pipeline between Bayley and Alexa Bliss? Stranger things have happened on WWE and when it comes to Bliss and Lilly, the unthinkable becomes a reality.

News Now - Sport News