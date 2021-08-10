FIFA 22: Ed Sheeran potentially featuring in the game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ipswich Town sponsor and world-famous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran may be part of the new FIFA 22 game.

The pop megastar, who lives in Suffolk and is a major Ipswich Town fan, confirmed that he would be the front of shirt sponsor for the team this season.

It was recently confirmed that Sheeran was getting given a squad number by the team purely as a gesture, but it could mean that he will be part of the new iteration of FIFA.

The idea of getting Sheeran in the game has the potential to become a hit amongst the YouTube community in particular.

Stevenage and Burger King had an ingenious marketing ploy back on FIFA 20, with the burger giants sponsoring the worst-rated team in the game, meaning that many career Road To Glory players would use them, giving Burger King a big presence in-game for a fraction of the price of, say, a Premier League side.

If EA does decide to include Sheeran in the game, which may not happen because there's no chance he's getting real game time this year, it could potentially become the stuff of streaming legend.

Ed Sheeran in FIFA 22?

If Ipswich is able to get the singer in the game somehow, it could be a major coup for the League 1 side, who have fallen spectacularly since their days at the top of English and European football.

There's currently no news from EA or leaks from sources regarding the pop star appearing in the game.

Music stars and gaming combining is not a new phenomenon, with Ariana Grande recently having a 'concert' in Fortnite, which was attended by a massive amount of players and featured an interactive experience with the songs of the star playing in the background.

Obviously, if Sheeran is included in the game, he would have a measly overall rating unless he has some skills that he has been hiding for the past number of years.

The chart-topping artist has been given the number 17 shirt for the official squad list for 2021-2022, and he was ecstatic when the club did so. He said: "When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea.

"I think this is going to be a great season and I'm honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that's not going to happen if I'm playing."

