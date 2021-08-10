Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has said that he and Ferrari will be looking to mount a title challenge next season in Formula 1, as the new rules and regulations come into play for the 2022 campaign.

F1's new era will soon be upon us and it provides teams not currently at the front of the grid a real chance to upset the status quo and to try and, in the Scuderia's case, get back on top.

Indeed, it's quite hard to believe that the Prancing Horse hasn't won a Constructors' title since 2008 and a Drivers' title since 2007 but that is the way things are, and they'll be hoping 2022 can offer up a shot at success once more.

Certainly, that appears to be the aim of Carlos Sainz who, in his debut campaign for the team, seems to have settled in quickly after joining from McLaren.

He, in fact, suggests he's been a little inconsistent at times in a typically frank assessment of his season so far but, looking to 2022, he's hopeful they'll be right back at the sharp end:

“My pace is right, but there is a lack of consistency,” Sainz admits.

“And today you really do have to put all the puzzle pieces in the right place in order to show a good racing performance.

“I’m doing better now and I have been comforted to see that I was always close to Charles in terms of speed. But he has managed to put better weekends together.

“I know that I can do a lot more.

“We want to continue to improve as a team and build the team to try to be as complete as possible, and have the opportunity to win the title next year with the new regulations,” he said.

“We are ready for that.”

It would be great to see the famous red cars right back at the head of the field once the new regulations come in and, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the wheel, they surely have the driver pairing to deliver the required results.

