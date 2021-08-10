Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ralf Schumacher has predicted that George Russell will seal his switch to Mercedes for 2022 and partner Lewis Hamilton, ahead of any other names that might have been touted for the job with the Silver Arrows.

Formula 1 is in its summer break now and there is no race until the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of this month, but that does not mean the rumour mill is having a period of downtime.

Indeed, the speculation normally increases considerably at this point in the campaign as attention turns, for a bit at least, to seasons beyond this current year and, of course, George Russell is one man who has had a lot said and written about him over a potential move to Mercedes.

Certainly, Ralf Schumacher thinks that the Briton can be the only option for Merc next year - despite Jacques Villeneuve's recent bold claim of Lance Stroll heading there - and he explained as such to German outlet Auto Bild:

“It’s true that [Lawrence] Stroll and [Toto] Wolff are close friends.

“But how far would they go? I don’t think Stroll has influence at Mercedes. I think that’s where Russell will be.”

Many expect Russell to head to Mercedes for next season and the prospect of him taking on Lewis Hamilton in the Silver Arrows garage is certainly an exciting one.

With the new regulations for 2022, it would be a real opportunity for George to show exactly what he can do, and we'll just have to see if Mercedes are going to give him the opportunity to showcase his talents at the front of the field.

News Now - Sport News