Fall Guys Season 6: Trailer, Release Date, Maps, Leaks, Theme and Everything You Need To Know

Fall Guys season 6 is arriving soon and the gaming community is very excited to see what this will entail.

The platform battle royale game has been a huge success ever since it was developed by Mediatonic back in February 2020, and it is very unique to the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Season 5 of Fall Guys came out in July and many have been loving what it has to offer. We have seen lots of themes, including a jungle and futuristic theme, and the game adds a lot of new content every season.

No doubt the next update will provide a lot of enjoyment, and we have all the latest information you need to know about Fall Guys season 6:

Release Date

Typically, a new season comes out a couple of months after the one before it has been released.

With season 5 coming out in July, we should expect to see season 6 launch in September or at the latest October.

Trailer

All the first five seasons we have seen come out so far have provided us with an exciting trailer. This always launches a few weeks before the new season comes out and gives a sneak peak of what it will have to offer.

The trailer for season 6 has not been released yet, but when it does, we will provide all the footage right here.

Maps

Every time a new season comes out, new maps are always released with it. Normally there are two-three maps revealed and hopefully we will see the same amount or more come out with season 6.

Leaks

For now, no leaks have yet been revealed for season 6; however, leaks always tend to come out around new Fall Guys seasons and when they do, we will reveal them all.

Theme

The theme for season 5 was a jungle theme, so we would not expect season 6 to be similar to that in any way as Mediatonic likes to provide a fresh feel every season.

The theme could be anything, from Pirates, to space or sports and when it is revealed we will provide the information right here.

Excitement is building for the new season, and over the next month or so, we will see a lot more updates revealed around season 6 of Fall Guys.

