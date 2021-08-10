Top 10 Highest-Scoring Champions League Games Of All Time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The pinnacle of club football in Europe, the Champions League, has been host to a plethora of spectacular games over the years.

With Chelsea looking to defend their title this season, it will be intriguing to see whether the record number of goals in a single game is broken in the latest edition of the famous knock-out competition.

The likes of Bayern Munich, AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund have all been involved in clashes which have created Champions League history over the years.

Here, we take a look at 10 of the highest-scoring games in the tournament since its rebranding in 1992.

Check them out below!

10. Paris Saint-Germain 7-1 Celtic - 2017

Paris Saint-Germain put Celtic to the sword in the 2017 Champions League group-stage as they sealed a 7-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

Although the Scottish side took the lead in this particular clash, braces from Neymar and Edinson Cavani as well as strikes from Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves secured all three points for Les Parisiens.

9. Manchester City 5-3 AS Monaco - 2017

Manchester City and AS Monaco produced an exhilarating spectacle at the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg of their 2017 round of 16 match-up as this particular showdown produced eight goals.

While a brace from Radamel Falcao and a strike from Mbappe gave the French side hope heading into the return leg, City emerged victorious on the night thanks to two goals from Sergio Aguero as well as efforts from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and John Stones.

Monaco got their revenge on City in the second-leg as a 3-1 victory allowed them to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

8. Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo - 2015

Real Madrid showed no mercy for their Swedish opponents Malmo in the 2015 Champions League group-stage as they sealed a 8-0 victory at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted four goals for Los Blancos whilst his team-mate Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick in this particular fixture.

Mateo Kovacic also managed to find the back of the net against Malmo as his side sent out a real signal of intent to the rest of Europe.

7. Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Rosenborg - 2000

Another high-scoring group-stage clash, Paris Saint-Germain managed to hammer Danish side Rosenborg 7-2 in 2000.

Nicolas Anelka was amongst the goal-scorers for the French outfit whilst Christer George netted a brace for the visitors at the Parc des Princes.

6. Lyon 7-2 Werder Bremen - 2005

Lyon managed to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2005 by defeating Werder Bremen 7-2 at the Stade de Gerland.

A hat-trick from Sylvain Wiltord combined with a brace from Michael Essien and strikes from Florent Malouda and Jeremy Berthod secured a famous victory for Les Gones.

The French side were unable to replicate this success against PSV Eindhoven as they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat in the second-leg of their quarter-final match-up.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

5. Villarreal 6-3 Aalborg - 2008

Villarreal secured an entertaining 6-3 victory over Aalborg in the group-stage of the Champions League in 2008.

A hat-trick from Joseba Llorente as well as strikes from Giuseppe Rossi, Robert Pires and Joan Capdevila put the Spanish side's opponents to the sword at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

4. Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich - 2019

Bayern Munich sent out a real signal of intent to the rest of Europe by securing an incredible 7-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

The German giants sealed all three points in this group-stage fixture thanks to four goals from Serge Gnabry, a brace from Robert Lewandowski and a superb strike from Joshua Kimmich.

3. Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona - 2020

Not content with one thrashing during the 2019/20 Champions League campaign, Bayern Munich produced another astonishing display of attacking football against Barcelona in their quarter-final clash.

Braces from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho as well as goals from Ivan Perisic, Gnabry, Lewandowski and Kimmich sealed an 8-2 victory over the Blaugrana.

Bayern would go on to win the Champions League as Kingsley Coman's strike proved to be the difference in their showdown with Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio da Luz.

2. AS Monaco 8-3 Deportivo La Coruna - 2003

Another high-scoring group-stage clash, AS Monaco beat Deportivo La Coruna 8-3 at the Stade Louis II in 2003.

Amongst the goal-scorers for the French side in this particular fixture was Dado Prso who managed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Monaco would go on to reach the Champions League final where they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Porto.

1. Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw - 2016

Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warsaw set the record for the most number of goals in a single Champions League game in 2016.

A truly extraordinary clash, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 10th minute as Aleksandar Prijovic netted the first of his two goals at the Signul Iduna Park.

Shinji Kagawa's quick-fire brace was backed up by strikes from Nuri Sahin, Ousmane Dembele and Marco Reus as Dortmund led 5-2 at half-time.

Following the break, Reus scored again before Michal Kucharczyk reduced the deficit for Legia.

Felix Passlack then added a seventh for Dortmund whilst the Polish side netted their fourth goal of the night in the 83rd minute.

A late own-goal from Legia defender Jakub Rzezniczak capped off an unforgettable evening in Germany.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News