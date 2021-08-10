Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new report has put to bed the rumours that Bray Wyatt was taken off TV after WrestleMania due to issues with his mental health.

Fightful, after speaking with sources close to Bray Wyatt, have been told that the supposed mental health issues he was dealing with were "falsely reported".

The report goes on to note that Wyatt is healthy and able to wrestle right now, which makes his shock release last week even more headscratching.

Fightful goes on to explain that Wyatt had been working on adding "creative elements" to his character during his time off TV.

The report goes on to explain that Wyatt had "family engagements" during May and June, which could have been which he wasn't on TV from the Raw after WrestleMania 37.

Fightful even notes that there were tentative plans, prior to his release, to have Bray Wyatt return on Monday Night Raw last night at the Amway Center.

It's unclear what WWE was actually going to have Bray Wyatt do on the show, but rumours have suggested that an idea for a feud with Drew McIntyre was thrown about for The Fiend at SummerSlam.

