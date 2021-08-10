Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Horner believes Red Bull are due a change of fortunes for the better this season in Formula 1, and is looking forward to that playing out in the second half of the campaign.

For some, Max Verstappen and his team have been the class act of the field this season but, of course, they go into the summer break trailing in both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings after a retirement at the British Grand Prix and a low points return at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

Those results, combined with a first and a second for Lewis Hamilton have turned the tide in both title races but, for Horner, a lack of good luck has been the major reason why things are as tight as they currently are in the standings:

“At no point do we feel that [we've been] absolutely in control," he said.

"We’ve won six races in the first half of the year. The races we haven’t scored at: Azerbaijan wasn’t Max’s fault [a tyre problem put him out late on while leading], Silverstone wasn’t Max’s fault, [Hungary] wasn’t Max’s fault, so our luck will change.

“Over the length of a season it will balance itself out,” he maintained, “and I look forward to the second half of the year. The whole team deserves a well-earned break, the drivers will get some time off and believe you me we’ll come out fighting in the second half of the championship so yes, it’s going to be interesting."

Certainly, if Red Bull do get a bit more luck going their way they could perhaps open up a lead again to Mercedes, though the Silver Arrows will have other ideas and seem to have closed the gap in terms of performance over the course of the first half of the year.

Whatever happens, we're wonderfully poised for the title race to ramp up further in the coming months and we can't wait to watch it all play out.

