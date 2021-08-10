Pedri, Haaland, Shaw: Whose market value has increased the most in 2021?
Each year, a player's market value is very likely to change a considerable amount.
If a footballer is relatively young and absolutely smashes it in one of Europe's top leagues, they will see their value skyrocket.
And as with every other year in the modern era, a number of players have seen that happen to them in 2021.
Ahead of the 2021/22 season, we decided to have a look at which footballers' values have increased the most since January 1st on Transfermarkt.
So without further ado, here are the top 25...
25. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) | +£16.20m
Market value: £36.00m
Percentage increase: 81.8%
24. Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) | +£17.10m
Market value: £31.50m
Percentage increase: 118.8%
23. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) | +£17.10m
Market value: £49.50m
Percentage increase: 52.8%
22. Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) | +£18.00m
Market value: £22.50m
Percentage increase: 400%
21. Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) | +£18.00m
Market value: £25.20m
Percentage increase: 250%
20. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.00m
Market value: £31.50m
Percentage increase: 133.3%
19. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) | +£18.00m
Market value: £37.80m
Percentage increase: 90.9%
18. Jules Kounde (Sevilla) | +£18.00m
Market value: £54.00m
Percentage increase: 50%
17. Phil Foden (Manchester City) | +£18.00m
Market value: £72.00m
Percentage increase: 33.3%
16. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | +£18.00m
Market value: £81.00m
Percentage increase: 28.6%
15. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.90m
Market value: £27.00m
Percentage increase: 233.3%
14. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) | +£18.90m
Market value: £40.50m
Percentage increase: 87.5%
13. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) | +£19.80m
Market value: £29.70m
Percentage increase: 200%
12. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) | +£19.80m
Market value: £63.00m
Percentage increase: 45.8%
11. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) | +£21.60m
Market value: £36.00m
Percentage increase: 150%
10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) | +£22.50m
Market value: £58.50m
Percentage increase: 62.5%
9. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) | +£22.50m
Market value: £58.50m
Percentage increase: 62.5
8. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) | +£25.20m
Market value: £34.20m
Percentage increase: 280%
7. Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon) | +£25.20m
Market value: £36.00m
Percentage increase: 233.3%
6. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) | +£25.20m
Market value: £36.00m
Percentage increase: 233.3%
5. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) | +£25.20m
Market value: £49.50m
Percentage increase: 103.7%
4. Mason Mount (Chelsea) | +£27.00m
Market value: £67.50m
Percentage increase: 66.7%
3. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) | +£27.00m
Market value: £117.00m
Percentage increase: 30%
2. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) | +£31.50m
Market value: £72.00m
Percentage increase: 77.8%
1. Pedri (Barcelona) | +£45.00m
Market value: £72.00m
Percentage increase: 166.7%
Pedri sits comfortably top of the pile after a breakthrough year which saw him establish himself as an undisputed starter for both Barcelona and Spain.
Not bad for an 18-year-old...