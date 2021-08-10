Pedri, Haaland, Shaw: Whose market value has increased the most in 2021?

What a year it's been for Pedri!

Each year, a player's market value is very likely to change a considerable amount.

If a footballer is relatively young and absolutely smashes it in one of Europe's top leagues, they will see their value skyrocket.

And as with every other year in the modern era, a number of players have seen that happen to them in 2021.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, we decided to have a look at which footballers' values have increased the most since January 1st on Transfermarkt.

So without further ado, here are the top 25...

25. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) | +£16.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 81.8%

24. Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) | +£17.10m

Market value: £31.50m

Percentage increase: 118.8%

23. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) | +£17.10m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 52.8%

22. Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) | +£18.00m

Market value: £22.50m

Percentage increase: 400%

21. Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) | +£18.00m

Market value: £25.20m

Percentage increase: 250%

Lacroix with Wolfsburg

20. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.00m

Market value: £31.50m

Percentage increase: 133.3%

19. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) | +£18.00m

Market value: £37.80m

Percentage increase: 90.9%

18. Jules Kounde (Sevilla) | +£18.00m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage increase: 50%

17. Phil Foden (Manchester City) | +£18.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 33.3%

16. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | +£18.00m

Market value: £81.00m

Percentage increase: 28.6%

De Jong with Barcelona

15. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.90m

Market value: £27.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

14. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) | +£18.90m

Market value: £40.50m

Percentage increase: 87.5%

13. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) | +£19.80m

Market value: £29.70m

Percentage increase: 200%

12. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) | +£19.80m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage increase: 45.8%

11. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) | +£21.60m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 150%

Vlahovic with Fiorentina

10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) | +£22.50m

Market value: £58.50m

Percentage increase: 62.5%

9. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) | +£22.50m

Market value: £58.50m

Percentage increase: 62.5

8. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) | +£25.20m

Market value: £34.20m

Percentage increase: 280%

7. Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

6. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

En-Nesyri with Sevilla

5. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) | +£25.20m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 103.7%

4. Mason Mount (Chelsea) | +£27.00m

Market value: £67.50m

Percentage increase: 66.7%

3. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) | +£27.00m

Market value: £117.00m

Percentage increase: 30%

2. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) | +£31.50m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 77.8%

1. Pedri (Barcelona) | +£45.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 166.7%

Pedri with Barcelona

Pedri sits comfortably top of the pile after a breakthrough year which saw him establish himself as an undisputed starter for both Barcelona and Spain.

Not bad for an 18-year-old...

