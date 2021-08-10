Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Each year, a player's market value is very likely to change a considerable amount.

If a footballer is relatively young and absolutely smashes it in one of Europe's top leagues, they will see their value skyrocket.

And as with every other year in the modern era, a number of players have seen that happen to them in 2021.

Ahead of the 2021/22 season, we decided to have a look at which footballers' values have increased the most since January 1st on Transfermarkt.

So without further ado, here are the top 25...

25. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) | +£16.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 81.8%

24. Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) | +£17.10m

Market value: £31.50m

Percentage increase: 118.8%

23. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) | +£17.10m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 52.8%

22. Ilaix Moriba (Barcelona) | +£18.00m

Market value: £22.50m

Percentage increase: 400%

21. Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg) | +£18.00m

Market value: £25.20m

Percentage increase: 250%

20. Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.00m

Market value: £31.50m

Percentage increase: 133.3%

19. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) | +£18.00m

Market value: £37.80m

Percentage increase: 90.9%

18. Jules Kounde (Sevilla) | +£18.00m

Market value: £54.00m

Percentage increase: 50%

17. Phil Foden (Manchester City) | +£18.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 33.3%

16. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) | +£18.00m

Market value: £81.00m

Percentage increase: 28.6%

15. Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) | +£18.90m

Market value: £27.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

14. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) | +£18.90m

Market value: £40.50m

Percentage increase: 87.5%

13. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) | +£19.80m

Market value: £29.70m

Percentage increase: 200%

12. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) | +£19.80m

Market value: £63.00m

Percentage increase: 45.8%

11. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) | +£21.60m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 150%

10. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) | +£22.50m

Market value: £58.50m

Percentage increase: 62.5%

9. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) | +£22.50m

Market value: £58.50m

Percentage increase: 62.5

8. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) | +£25.20m

Market value: £34.20m

Percentage increase: 280%

7. Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

6. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) | +£25.20m

Market value: £36.00m

Percentage increase: 233.3%

5. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) | +£25.20m

Market value: £49.50m

Percentage increase: 103.7%

4. Mason Mount (Chelsea) | +£27.00m

Market value: £67.50m

Percentage increase: 66.7%

3. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) | +£27.00m

Market value: £117.00m

Percentage increase: 30%

2. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) | +£31.50m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 77.8%

1. Pedri (Barcelona) | +£45.00m

Market value: £72.00m

Percentage increase: 166.7%

Pedri sits comfortably top of the pile after a breakthrough year which saw him establish himself as an undisputed starter for both Barcelona and Spain.

Not bad for an 18-year-old...

