Terence Crawford wants to fight Winner of Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter should happen before the end of 2021 and Crawford is already looking at his next opponent as he states he wants to fight the winner of Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr.

The boxing welterweight division has a lot of competition, but Crawford clearly feels confident ahead of his next bout as he is already looking towards the future.

No doubt if Porter did beat Crawford it would be a shock, but we have seen bigger shocks in the world of boxing.

The two have yet to agree a date, but if they do not do this soon the WBO will order a purse bid.

Crawford reveals he wants to fight winner of Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr

Crawford was due to fight Errol Spence Jr and all was set up. This then got changed as the WBO ordered this fight to be postponed and Spence Jr had to be replaced with Porter.

Nevertheless, despite some disappointment around this, the boxing world is still very excited for Crawford and Porter to face each other.

The news of Crawford wanting to fight the winner of Pacquiao vs Spence Jr would not have been a shock, but it was confirmed through a recent interview.

Crawford was asked about his future and who he would like to fight on the Bart & Hahn show. He said: “I really can’t say because the fight with Porter isn’t set in stone yet.

“I’m still trying to figure out the details, but yeah, the idea is to go after the winner of Pacquiao and Spence.”

For boxers, it is always good to have a career path and work out who you need to fight to become one of the best boxers around. If Crawford could dispatch Porter and then defeat the winner of Pacquiao vs Spence Jr, there is no doubt many would be claiming he is the best welterweight boxer around.

His illustrious career continues to be strong and there is no doubt that he could easily defeat these opponents.

