Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, a mainstay at Camp Nou since 2004, failed to come to terms with with his boyhood club over a new contract - and is now a free agent.

European football expert Guillem Balague claims that Messi has agreed a two-year deal, worth €2.91 million per month, and will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Parc des Princes, where he has scored three goals against the Ligue 1 club.

Messi will seal a move from Barça to PSG later in the week and in turn will become the 15th player to play for both clubs.

As two of the biggest clubs in Europe, the rivalry between Barça and PSG is matched only by Chelsea's growing rivalry with Manchester City, and it has provided football fans with some truly unforgettable moments over the years.

Who can forget the comeback kings of Catalonia, Messi's sensational screamer, or Kylian Mbappe's moment of magic?

While fans wait for official confirmation of Messi's arrival in Paris, GIVEMESPORT thought it might be a good idea to rate the players who have featured for both Barça and PSG over the years from worst to best based on their time at the clubs.

10. Lucas Digne

Famous for his penchant for scoring goals from free kicks, French left-back Lucas Digne spent three years at the Parc des Princes, winning the Trophée des Champions twice during his time with PSG.



Digne went on to play for Barça several years later, but struggled to make much of an impact for the Blaugrana, before being sold to Everton for £18 million in August 2018.

9. Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger's prodigal son, Mikel Arteta, began his senior career at Barça in 1999, but failed to establish himself as a first-team regular and was subsequently shipped out on loan to PSG in 2001.

Sadly for Arteta things soon went from bad to worse, as despite his best efforts to convince them otherwise PSG refused to take him up on their 'buy first' option.

8. Juan Pablo Sorín

Nicknamed 'Juampi', as he is often known in Argentina, Juan Pablo Sorin didn't exactly have the best of luck.

Sorin enjoyed two brief spells with Barça and PSG, after an injury-riddled season for Lazio in Serie A in 2003-04.

He re-signed for Cruzeiro in 2008, where he was again constantly plagued by injuries until his retirement in 2009.

7. Ludovic Giuly

French winger Ludovic Giuly burst onto the scene in 2003 and made over 150 appearances for both Barça and PSG during his time with each club.

The 45-year-old was a part of the Barça side that won the Champions League in 2006 and managed to rack up 35 goals throughout his time at both Barça and PSG.

6. Thiago Motta

Having come through Barça's academy, midfielder Thiago Motta spent one solitary year at La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid before joining PSG in 2012.

Motta - who made over 150 appearances for the club during the last six years of his career - won numerous Ligue 1 titles during his time at the club and was a key figure in PSG's 2015/16 Coupe de France win.

5. Maxwell

Like Motta, Maxwell has also remained faithful to PSG, where he is currently employed as the club's assistant sporting director.

The Brazilian left-back came through the ranks at Cruzeiro and played for both Barça and PSG, winning trophies for both of the clubs, before hanging up his boots in 2017.

4. Rafinha

Yet another Brazilian on the list, Rafinha started his career at Barça, making his debut with the first team in 2011.

The 28-year-old currently plays as a central or attacking midfielder for PSG and the Brazil national team, where he has won two caps for his country.

3. Dani Alves

The 38-year-old, who currently plays for Sao Paulo, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation.



Alves made over 200 appearances for Barça and is the third most-capped player in the history of the Brazil national team.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovich

A divisive figure in world football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become renowned for his infamous outbursts as much as his goalscoring heroics for club and country.



=1. Neymar

Love him or hate him, it's impossible to deny the talent of the darling of Brazilian football, Neymar Jr. Not only is he a talented footballer but he is also one of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

=1. Ronaldinho

It's practically impossible to separate the two based on their statistics so we've taken the easy option and given them the same ranking.

Honourable mentions of course go to Frédéric Déhu, Richard Dutruel and Cristobal Parralo, who failed to make it on to the list.

