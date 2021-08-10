Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have been clamouring to see Becky Lynch back in WWE, and the latest reports suggest we may not have to wait too long to see 'The Man' back on our screens.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch is going to be returning to WWE "after Labor Day"

Regarding Lynch, the word we have is that she is returning soon but it would be some time after Labor Day

Labor Day is on September 6 this year, so we may be seeing Becky Lynch back on our screens in the lead up to Extreme Rules on September 26, or potentially after that pay-per-view.

Reports have also indicated that Becky Lynch is slated to be backstage at SummerSlam next weekend, but the fact that she reportedly won't be back until Labor Day puts to bed the speculation that 'The Man' may be returning at the pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV since the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw last year, where she vacated her Raw Women's Championship to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, a daughter named Roux, in December 2020. Since then, fans have been speculating about when we'd see the Irishwoman back on TV.

While there are rumours that WWE wanted to have Lynch return at WrestleMania, we do know that 'The Man' had been training at the Performance Center for a proper in-ring return.

Reports have indicated that Becky Lynch is going to be returning to the SmackDown brand, which certainly makes sense considering Seth Rollins, who she married this year, is also on the Blue brand.

For more information and updates on what the future holds for Becky Lynch as we get closer to her return to WWE television, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News