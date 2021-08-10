Fall Guys Season 6: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hype is slowly starting to build around Fall Guys Season 6 and a lot of the gaming community will want to know what the release date is.

Fans of the battle royale game are enjoying season 5 and due to this, the excitement is building for the next one as gamers want to find out all the new content that season 6 will have to offer.

The current season has only been out for just under a month, but soon a lot of news and content will be revealed to keep the hype high.

Developers Mediatonic have done a great job with Fall Guys, and no doubt they will continue to do a good job with the game in season 6.

What is the release date for Fall Guys Season 6?

It has only been a month since season 5 was released and due to this, we have some time to wait for the release date of season 6 to be confirmed.

Despite this, the community can make some sort of guess as to when the new season will come out due to every season lasting around the same time.

A new season is typically released every two-three months, and this gives the developers enough time to create new content for season 6. Therefore we expect season 6 to be released in late September or October.

Hopefully over the next month or so, we are treated to previews of new character skins, maps, as well as the most intriguing thing- the theme of the new season.

We have been treated to a bunch of new content since Fall Guys started doing seasons. This has kept popularity very high for the game and has helped it to compete with other battle royale games.

Despite it just being a platform game, Mediatonic can make a lot of simple changes to make Fall Guys feel new every season, and the rise of the game has been one which has been completely unexpected.

When more details are revealed around the release date, we will provide you with the date and time that season 6 will be available to play.

