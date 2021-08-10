Ranked: The Greatest Champions League Comebacks Of All Time

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the decision was made by UEFA to rebrand the European Cup into the Champions League in 1992, there have been some utterly spectacular displays by clubs in this particular competition.

Many of the most memorable moments relate to extraordinary comebacks which saw sides from across the continent defy the odds by progressing in the knock-out stages.

Meanwhile, two finals involving English outfits have also bore witness to incredible revivals when all hope seemed to have been lost.

Here, we take a look back at some of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time.

8. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United (3-3 on aggregate - Man Utd progress on away goals)

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in 2019, Manchester United needed to produce something special at the Parc des Princes.

A first-half brace from Romelu Lukaku gave the Red Devils hope yet it seemed as if their opponents were about to book their place in the quarter-finals as a result of a strike from Juan Bernat.

However, United were awarded a penalty in stoppage-time which was duly converted by Marcus Rashford who sealed a dramatic away goals victory for his side.

7. Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich

Trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, Manchester United were in desperate need of some inspiration at the Camp Nou.

Second-half substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both stepped up to the mark for Sir Alex Ferguson's side as the former of the two forwards levelled up proceedings in the 91st minute.

Solskjaer then sealed an historic treble for United by netting a winner in the dying embers of this particular showdown.

6. Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (5-4 on aggregate)

Tasked with overturning a 4-1 defeat to an AC Milan side which had won the Champions League during the previous season, Deportivo La Coruna produced a superb comeback in 2004.

Goals from Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron, Albert Luque and Gonzalez Fran booked the Spanish team's place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Deportivo's hopes of winning their first ever European Cup were ended by Jose Mourinho's FC Porto side who went on to beat AS Monaco in the final.

5. AS Roma 3-0 Barcelona (4-4 on aggregate, Roma win on away goals)

AS Roma defied all the odds in 2018 to knock-out a Barcelona side which included the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

The Italian outfit booked their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele de Rossi and Kostas Manolas whose header in the 82nd minute created pandemonium amongst the supporters at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma were unable to replicate this achievement against Liverpool as they suffered a 7-6 defeat on aggregate to Jurgen Klopp's side.

4. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (3-3 on aggregate, Tottenham win on away goals)

After falling to a 1-0 defeat to Ajax in the first-leg of their 2019 semi-final, things went from bad to worse for Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena as goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech in the first-half of the return fixture left the English side needing a miracle to progress.

Following the break, Spurs winger Lucas Moura netted a quick-fire double to reduce the deficit before scoring an incredible winner in the final minute of the clash to break the hearts of his opponents.

Despite his hat-trick against Ajax, Moura was left out of Tottenham's starting eleven for the Champions League final and was unable to repeat his heroics when he was introduced as a substitute in the club's showdown with Liverpool.

3. Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (4-3 on aggregate)

Liverpool were given a mountain to climb in the second-leg of their 2019 semi-final clash with Barcelona as a masterclass from Lionel Messi helped the La Liga side claim a 3-0 victory at the Camp Nou.

However, despite not being able to call upon the services of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the return fixture, the Reds managed to secure an extraordinary comeback as braces from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi resulted in Klopp's side sealing a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool went on to beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final to take their overall European Cup tally to six.

2. Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties)

AC Milan must have believed that they had one hand on the Champions League trophy in 2005 as a brace from Hernan Crespo as well as a strike from Paolo Maldini gave the Italian side a 3-0 lead over Liverpool at half-time.

Rafael Benitez's side responded after the break as goals from Steven Gerrard and Vladimir Smicer reduced the deficit before Xabi Alonso levelled up proceedings in the 60th minute.

The Reds went on to win the Champions League via a penalty shoot-out as Andriy Shevchenko's decisive spot-kick was saved by Jerzy Dudek.

1. Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (6-5 on aggregate)

Following an utterly dismal first-leg display in their round of 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona were tasked with overturning a 4-0 deficit at the Camp Nou.

Although the Blaugrana managed to take a 3-0 lead in the return fixture, a strike from Edinson Cavani briefly halted their progress

Undeterred by this setback, Neymar inspired his team-mates to achieve the greatest comeback in Champions League history as he netted a quick-fire brace before providing a sumptuous assist for Sergi Roberto's last-gasp strike which sealed a 6-5 aggregate victory.

