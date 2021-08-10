Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Martin are weighing up whether to launch a further appeal against the initial decision from the FIA stewards to dismiss their first attempt at getting Sebastian Vettel's second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix reinstated.

The German drove an excellent race in the final Grand Prix before the summer break but was disqualified from the classification on Sunday evening after his team were allegedly not able to provide the require 1.0 litre of fuel that needs to be sampled for irregularities.

Aston have maintained throughout that there was enough to be extracted from the car to meet the requirements and presented their case to the FIA on Monday, though it was dismissed:

“For the assessment of whether or not the one-litre requirement was broken, it does not make a difference why there was less than one litre," an FIA statement read.

“There may be a couple of explanations why at the end of a race the remaining amount is insufficient.

“In any case, it remains the sole responsibility of the competitor to ensure the car is in conformity with the regulations at all times and it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained.”

Aston Martin Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer has said that Aston are now considering a fresh appeal:

“Sebastian drove brilliantly in Hungary and we are pleased to have been given the opportunity to show significant new evidence that we discovered since the race,” he said.

“We felt the evidence we presented was relevant and demonstrated to the FIA he should have been reinstated following his disqualification.

“Unfortunately, the FIA took a different view and, despite the fact that the accuracy of our new evidence was not contested, Sebastian’s disqualification has been upheld on the basis that the new evidence was not deemed ‘relevant’.

“That is disappointing, and we will now consider our position in respect of the full appeal process.”

