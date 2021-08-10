Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Theme: What will replace the aliens?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just around the corner and segments of the gaming community are already looking towards what could come next.

It's safe to say that the third-person battle royale series has been an astronomical success in the gaming industry, accumulating masses of players around the world and collaborating with some of the biggest celebrities across the globe - most recently with Ariana Grande.

In Season 7, we were given an intergalactic edge to Fortnite with an alien invasion, which many gamers are currently enjoying. Because of this, the curious side to those individuals are already wondering what Epic Games, the developers, might have up their sleeve.

With Halloween coming up and with the launch date of Season 8 expected to be in the second week of September, it could bring an end to aliens with a cinematic story of them being expelled from the island. How that might materialise, remains to be seen.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Theme

At this moment, it is not yet known exactly what the theme will be for Chapter 2 Season 8, although it is highly likely we will see a Halloween-based twist with witches, ghosts, pumpkins and much more.

In previous years, we have seen similar events take place with 'Fortnitemares' being a success in 2019 - with a number of ghostly and creepy skins and cosmetics up for grabs in the Battle Pass.

Then again, Epic could surprise us and take us down a completely different path that we haven't seen before, but we would be surprised if they did this.

However, fear not! We will update this page as soon as more information becomes available in due course.

