Lionel Messi will represent Paris Saint-Germain during the 2021/22 season after officially leaving Barcelona.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Argentine superstar's team finally agreed a mega-money deal with the French side.

Shortly after news of the agreement went public, Messi boarded a plane to Paris and unsurprisingly, the footballing world went a bit mental as a result.

Everyone was waiting to see the former Barcelona man touchdown in the French capital, but before that happened, PSG's Neymar took to Instagram to welcome Messi to the club.

The Brazilian posted footage of himself watching a 'Neymar & Leo Messi' compilation, with a "back together" caption on the video.

Take a look at Neymar's post for yourself...

Video: Neymar's Instagram post about reunion with Messi

Neymar confirmed two things in that Instagram post. Firstly, Messi is a PSG player now and secondly, the most famous footballers in the world watch YouTube compilations of themselves.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano quickly reacted to the Brazilian's post on Twitter, the journalist stating that he played a pivotal role in the acquisition of Messi.

Romano tweeted: "Neymar has just announced Leo Messi signing on his Instagram account.

"And Ney has been key to sign his big friend Messi. Calling him, texting him and announcing to his team-mates last weekend that Leo was coming. Now it’s done and completed."

Agent Neymar has helped PSG pull off one of the biggest transfers in history - fair play.

The Brazilian and Messi spent four years together at Barcelona and alongside Luis Suarez, they wreaked havoc on defences across Europe.

There's a significant chance they will do the exact same at PSG, with Kylian Mbappe fulfilling the Suarez role this time around.

The 'MSN' were arguably the greatest front three in history, but the 'MNM' may prove to be even more devastating.

