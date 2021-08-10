Lionel Messi: When former Barcelona star swore at Sergio Ramos during El Clasico

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos was famously sworn at by Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi during Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup final second-leg defeat at the Bernabeu in August 2017.

Los Blancos claimed the famous trophy for the ninth time in the club's history thanks to a 2-0 victory to secure a 5-1 aggregate win.

Marcos Asensio's world-class goal gave Madrid the lead before Karim Benzema extended their advantage, much to Messi's dismay.

To make matters worse, the Argentina superstar was left angered by Ramos, who petulantly lobbed the ball over his head.

"La Coucha de tu madre," Messi was heard saying.

@Gill_i_Gan wrote at the time: "This will never not be funny."

And @CafeelJese added: "Still can't get over this."

While a third fan tweeted: "That made me so happy."

Some fans might have been forgiven for going off the consensus GOAT after hearing him use 'Spain's most insulting phrase' on live television.

However, despite the audio and video going viral on the internet, it has not had a negative impact on his career.

Transfer News LIVE: Messi agrees PSG move, Stones staying at Man City

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping both players can put their differences to one side as PSG target the Champions League.

And it appears that Ramos is in total agreement, having recently described Messi as 'one of the best in the world'.

"I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world," he told TNT Sports.

"I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team."

In the recent interview, Ramos also spoke about his surprisingly close bond with Neymar Jr, who is best friends with Messi.

He added: "I have had a very good relationship with Ney for many years.

"Although he plays for Barcelona and I play for Real Madrid, in all these years he has lived this coming and going of leaving Barca or not leaving, we were always in contact.

"This forged a relationship that, of course, ended with messages. The message was to cheer me up for coming to Paris and of course I'm glad the people on the team encouraged me to make a decision like that."

Lukaku completes CHELSEA MEDICAL? Find out the latest transfer gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona could reportedly cost the club €137 million in brand value

News Now - Sport News