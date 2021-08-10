Ranked: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's Greatest Victories Compared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

100,000 fans at Wembley Stadium to watch Anthony Joshua take on Tyson Fury in a battle for heavyweight supremacy.

That's what we all dream of, right?

For now, this match-up hasn't happened but hope remains that the two Brits can finally get it on in the not-too-distant future when they are both still in their prime.

The pair have thrilled fans over the years, as they have worked their way to the top of the blue-riband division in boxing. But how do their five best wins compare with another?

Here, we've decided to rank the best five victories of Joshua and Fury's careers against each other. Let's see if you agree...

10. Fury beats Christian Hammer (8th round retirement, February 2015)

This turned out to be Fury's final fight before his world title tilt against Wladimir Klitschko later in the year.

He faced a potential banana skin opponent in Christian Hammer, who was on a 10-fight unbeaten streak coming into the contest.

Fury took control of proceedings straight away, using his jab to good effect. He went through the gears as the fight unfolded, knocking Hammer down in the fifth, before the bout was waved off after eight completed rounds.

It was a masterful display of pure boxing, and suggested that Fury could spring a surprise when he took on Klitschko.

9. Joshua beats Kubrat Pulev (9th round knockout, December 2020)

Joshua and Pulev were supposed to fight in 2017, only for the Bulgarian to pull out through injury. Three years later, the pair did face off in Joshua's first contest in the UK in over two years.

The home fighter started fast and scored two knockdowns in the third round. The end appeared to be in sight but rather than rushing in, which had proved to be his undoing against Andy Ruiz Jr. the previous year, Joshua took his time and slowly picked apart the challenger.

In the ninth round, he sent Pulev to the canvas again with a shuddering uppercut and this time he smelt blood. As his opponent rose on unsteady legs, Joshua landed a fast right hand which sent Pulev down for the final time. He had closed the show emphatically, capping off a clinical performance.

8. Fury beats Dereck Chisora for a second time (10th round retirement, November 2014)

Having beaten Chisora back in 2011, Fury fought his old foe again three years later. Placed on the same show as a grudge match between Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr., it was thought that both clashes could be 50/50 match-ups.

The Saunders-Eubank Jr. bout turned out that way, with Saunders claiming a narrow points win, but Fury was in a class of his own in the main event.

Switching to southpaw at will, Fury outboxed Chisora all night, hurting him on multiple occasions with short hooks and jolting uppercuts.

After 10 rounds, Chisora's corner had seen enough, and informed the referee that their man could not go on.

7. Fury beats Tom Schwarz (2nd round knockout, June 2019)

Tom Schwarz is arguably the worst fighter on this list, and that is why Fury's win over him does not rank higher. Still, Fury dazzled in Las Vegas on this night, and that deserves to be recognised.

The giant switch-hitter was utterly dominant from the opening bell, making Schwarz miss at will, including at one point allowing the German to throw a flurry of punches in quick succession, with none of them landing at all.

In the second round, Fury stepped up to a new level altogether, knocking Schwarz down with a perfectly executed combination. As Schwarz got up, Fury continued to pummel him in the corner, leaving the referee with no choice but to step in and save him from further punishment.

6. Joshua beats Alexander Povetkin (7th round knockout, September 2018)

This was far from an easy win for Joshua.

With Povetkin turning 39 just weeks before the bout, it seemed that the Russian decided that he needed to start fast, and he did just that.

Povetkin was able to regularly close the distance early on, and even briefly wobbled Joshua in the opening round with a sharp combination. After three rounds, it looked like Joshua was going to be in for a very difficult evening.

Slowly but surely, though, he started to turn the tide. By the halfway mark, there was very little to split the pair. Then, in the seventh, Joshua seized his opportunity.

A straight right hand staggered Povetkin, and Joshua refused to let him off the hook as he followed that up with a left hook-right hand combination that put his opponent down.

Povetkin barely beat the count but his fate was sealed as Joshua landed another huge right hand to bring the fight to an end. He had come through some early adversity and delivered a stunning finish at Wembley Stadium.

5. Joshua beats Dillian Whyte (7th round knockout, December 2015)

What a fight!

With the fight happening less than two weeks before Christmas, this was a cracker that lived up to and even exceeded expectations.

Joshua and Whyte hated each other at this point, and that showed in the first round as the former unleashed vicious shots while taunting Whyte.

In the second stanza, Whyte turned the contest on its head when he landed his signature left hook which wobbled Joshua. For a moment, it looked as though the Watford-born fighter would topple over but he managed to stay upright.

The next few rounds were full of back and forth action, with both men looking to assert their dominance. Eventually, in the seventh round, Joshua found the breakthrough, as he hurt Whyte with a well-timed right hook.

Joshua followed Whyte around the ring grinning, knowing that the end was near, and he produced a spectacular uppercut to ensure that his unbeaten record remained intact. This was Joshua's first major test in the professional ranks, and he had passed it with flying colours.

4. Joshua beats Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch (Unanimous decision, December 2019)

In June 2019, Joshua suffered the first defeat of his professional career when he was shocked by Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Gardens. It was supposed to be Joshua's moment to announce himself in the US but it turned into a nightmare evening for the Brit.

Six months later, he had the opportunity to exact his revenge, this time in Saudi Arabia. The pressure on Joshua was huge. Another loss could leave his career in tatters.

The plan was simple. Keep Ruiz at long range, with straight shots being the order of the day. But could he carry it out for 12 rounds?

Joshua set the tone for the fight by landing a lightning fast right hand in the opening round which wobbled Ruiz. From then on, he boxed beautifully.

Fans had seen the destructive Joshua, but they had not been able to watch Joshua show his skills for 36 minutes. Against Ruiz, he showed that he was more than just a knockout artist, barely losing a second of the bout, never mind a round.

He regained his world titles and proved that he was the man to beat once more.

3. Fury beats Wladimir Klitschko (Unanimous decision, November 2015)

Fury was the underdog heading into this showdown. Rightly so, in many people's eyes, given that Klitschko had dominated the heavyweight division for the best part of a decade.

This was a big step up in class for Fury. How would he cope?

Extremely well.

Having appeared to unsettle Klitschko in the build-up, Fury went and did exactly the same in the squared circle. The Ukrainian icon struggled to get a foothold, as Fury edged round after round with his potent jab and ringcraft.

A knockout never looked to be on the cards but Fury didn't need one. When the final bell went, he knew that he had done enough, and Michael Buffer confirmed Fury's victory moments later, sparking jubilant celebrations in the ring in Dusseldorf.

2. Joshua beats Wladimir Klitschko (11th round knockout, April 2017)

This was some occasion.

17 months after relinquishing his belts to Fury, Klitschko was hungry to regain his heavyweight crown. This time, Joshua stood in his way.

Coming into the fight there were all sorts of questions flying around. Was this too soon for Joshua? Was Klitschko done at the top level?

In front of an expectant Wembley crowd, these questions were answered on one night in April 2017. Things started cautiously, with both men clearly respecting one another's power. Then, the fight came to life in the fifth round as Joshua hurt Klitschko and scored a knockdown. Joshua celebrated wildly, thinking that he'd made the decisive breakthrough. But he hadn't.

Within a minute the fight had turned on its head, with Joshua seemingly sapped of energy and Klitschko looking to finish his weary opponent.

The following round he nearly did, as he sent Joshua to the canvas with a thunderbolt of a right hand. Joshua was in big trouble but he dug deep to hang on in there.

With two rounds to go, it was anyone's fight. All of a sudden, Joshua appeared to have a new lease of life as he landed an uppercut which sent Klitschko sprawling for the second time. This time, he was badly hurt and Joshua went in for the kill, scoring another knockdown before piling on the pressure to force the referee to wave the fight off.

It was a night that no one inside Wembley will ever forget.

1. Fury beats Deontay Wilder in their rematch (7th round knockout, February 2020)

It would have to be something pretty special to beat Joshua's win over Klitschko. In February 2020, Fury stepped up to the plate and shocked the world.

His first clash with Deontay Wilder had ended in a controversial draw. Fury had largely outboxed Wilder but the American had knocked him down twice, so there were reasons for both men to be confident heading into the rematch.

The bookmakers could hardly split the pair, and it was difficult for any pundit or fan to predict exactly how the fight would play out.

Fury had insisted that he would be more aggressive this time around, going on the front foot straight away. He was true to his word, as he immediately took the centre of the ring.

Wilder appeared surprised by Fury's tactics, and was unable to adapt as Fury marched forwards, scoring a knockdown with a head shot in the third, prior to forcing another count thanks to a body shot in the fifth.

The writing was on the wall, and Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round to save their fighter for another day.

This was Fury's night as he delivered a one-sided beatdown that few had foreseen coming.

