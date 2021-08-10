Ranked: Top 10 Appearance Makers In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League has seen many players walk through the doors since the league started in 1992.

Almost 30 years on, the 2021/22 campaign is here and some players will be making their first ever Premier League appearances.

While some players are just starting their Premier League careers, there are others who have been in the league for a very long time.

We will look at the 10 players in the Premier League era who have the most appearances, featuring some legends of the game and perhaps some players who while not grabbing the glory, had a more than respectable career.

Take a look below!

10. Phil Neville - 505 Appearances

The six-time Premier League champion was a mainstay for years at two high-profile sides, Manchester United and Everton. Neville was a key part of the Manchester United side for a decade, before moving to Everton, where he spent eight years as a first-team regular.

Interestingly, Neville never played in every game of a Premier League season, although he did feature in 37 of 38 games for Everton in seasons 07/08 and 08/09. He might not have been the most spectacular player, but Neville's dependability made him a Premier League regular for years.

9. Jamie Carragher - 508 Appearances

A throwback to the old days of the one-club man, Carragher spent his entire Premier League career with Liverpool. Carragher played in 30 plus games in 11 seasons at Anfield, making 38 appearances twice.

Perhaps his only regret will be that Liverpool never lifted the league title during his time at the club, but Carragher can be satisfied with a Champions League win and a host of victories in Premier League games, if not the title itself.

8. Mark Schwarzer - 514 Appearances

The first goalkeeper to feature on the list, the Australian's Premier League career lasted for 20 years, and encompassed spells at Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and Leicester.

It was at the first two clubs that Schwarzer made his name, making 30 plus appearances eight times for Middlesbrough and five times for the London club.

Fulham is the only club where Schwarzer played in every game of a Premier League season, in season 08/09. He deserves plenty of credit for being a goalkeeping mainstay for not one, but two Premier League sides.

7. Emile Heskey - 516 Appearances

Heskey played for five Premier League teams in a career which lasted 19 seasons. His most memorable times were at Leicester and Liverpool, who he helped survive in the league and qualify for the Champions League, but he also had productive spells at Birmingham, Wigan and West Brom.

In his career, in the Premier League, Heskey played 30 plus games in a season 11 times. He also scored 111 Premier League goals. Heskey can look back on his Premier League career with some satisfaction, as he was highly influential in some good Leicester and Liverpool teams.

6. Gary Speed - 535 Appearances

Speed was a mainstay at a number of Premier League clubs in a career which lasted 17 years. The Welshman was already a title winner before the Premier League started, as he played in the Leeds team which won the last First Division title.

Whilst in the Premier League, Speed made 30 plus appearances in a season 11 times, and for four different teams, which shows how important a player he was for each of those sides.

He also played 38 games - an entire Premier League season - on four occasions. Speed will be remembered as a Leeds legend, but his performances for the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Bolton shouldn't be overlooked.

5. James Milner - 564 Appearances

The only player on the list who is still featuring in the Premier League, the 35-year-old Milner has been a mainstay for five sides in the league.

The three-time title winner made his name as a teenager as Leeds, before playing for Newcastle and Aston Villa. He then moved on to Manchester City and Liverpool, where he has had his greatest success, winning Premier League titles with both sides.

Milner has made 30 plus appearances in a Premier League season a remarkable 10 times, and he could achieve that feat once more with Liverpool this season.

4. David James - 572 Appearances

The second and final goalkeeper to appear on the list, James' Premier League career lasted 18 years and included spells at five different clubs.

When fit, James was first-choice goalkeeper at all of those clubs at one time or another, he made 30 plus appearances on 10 occasions, and was an ever present seven times for five different clubs.

James might not have won the Premier League title, but he still enjoyed a successful career at the top of the English game for many years.

3. Frank Lampard - 609 Appearances

Most people would think of Lampard as a Chelsea legend, and rightfully so. He spent 13 of the 20 season he played in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

It should not be forgotten he was a West Ham mainstay first, spending six seasons with the Hammers, and making 30 plus appearances twice. He also spent his last season in the league at Manchester City, where he made 32 appearances.

Chelsea is where Lampard became a legend though, and in his time with the London club he made 30 plus appearances 10 times, winning three league titles in that time. For sheer consistency alone, Lampard has to be considered one of the Premier League's best ever midfielders.

2. Ryan Giggs - 632 Appearances

Just like Jamie Carragher, Giggs was a one-club man, playing for Manchester United for over 20 years, and winning an incredible 13 Premier League titles.

In his 22 seasons in the Premier League, Giggs played 30 plus games 10 times, and featured in at least 20 games in 21 of those seasons, which is a remarkable record.

Giggs' game time reduced as he got older, but he was still a regular in the United squad up until he retired after the 13/14 season. It seems highly unlikely that any Manchester United player will ever play as many Premier League games as Giggs has.

1. Gareth Barry - 653 Appearances

Maybe not the name some people were expecting, as there have been more high profile players in the Premier League, but Barry, a one-time Premier League title winner, was a top flight mainstay for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom.

He made 30 plus appearances for his club sides an incredible 18 times, which shows just how important a player Barry was for his various Premier League sides.

As it stands, there is no current Premier League player even near 600 appearances, so look for Barry's record to stand for a long time to come.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News