Halo Infinite: New maps leaked with fresh screenshots

Microsoft are set to bring us Halo Infinite later this year and it appears that more leaks have emerged ahead of its hugely anticipated launch.

With the technical preview having recently been wrapped up, segments of the gaming community that managed to get their hands on the all-new sci-fi first-person shooter are looking forward to the full game in all its glory.

That being said, 343 Industries are expected to still have aces up their sleeves with possible new game modes, skins and main storyline teasers.

During the test, Bazaar, Live Fire and Recharge were the three maps that featured, along with the larger Fragmentation and Behemoth maps.

However, new images online appear to have circulated online which suggest that more maps could be added to the finished product.

Halo Infinite Maps

Thanks to a user on Reddit, we managed to view more screenshots of possible maps that could be added to the final game in November. While the names are the maps are still yet to be revealed, each presents its own unique backdrop. The first one hints a man-built environment that is cocooned by a desert.

The second one showcases a unique space station that is surrounded by a wooden area.

The final screenshot is similar to the second, none of us appear to resemble anything like forge maps.

