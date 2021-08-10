Ranked: Top 10 Worst Own Goals In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Throughout its illustrious history, the Premier League has provided supporters with some incredible spectacles.

Stunning strikes, incredible comebacks and controversial decisions have all occurred since the re-branding of the top-flight in 1992.

Some of the funniest moments in recent years in the top-flight have involved own-goals as players have inadvertently caused their teams harm by scoring at the wrong end of the pitch.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 10 of the worst own-goals in Premier League history.

Check out the list below!

10. Jamie Carragher - Liverpool vs Manchester United

Jamie Carragher would have been hoping to make a positive impression during Liverpool's clash with arch-rivals Manchester United in 1999 at Anfield.

However, the defender's plans for the fixture were ruined by not one, but two own goals as the Red Devils sealed a 3-2 victory in this particular showdown.

Carragher's first error was particularly poor as he misdirected a header into the far corner.

9. Phil Jones - Newcastle United vs Manchester United

With his side trailing 2-0 at St James' Park, Phil Jones compounded Manchester United's misery by diverting a long-ball from Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul into his own-goal.

The Red Devils would go on to miss out on the 2012 Premier League title to Manchester City in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season.

8. Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Gareth Bale proved to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Liverpool as Aaron Lennon's thunderous clearance struck the Wales international in the face before ending up in the net.

Undeterred by this unfortunate error, Spurs went on to win 2-1 at White Hart Lane thanks to earlier goals from Bale and Lennon.

7. Peter Enckelman - Birmingham vs Aston Villa

Peter Enckleman wrote his name in the history books of the Second City derby for all the wrong reasons as his failure to control the ball from a throw-in allowed Birmingham City to double their lead over Aston Villa in 2002.

The goalkeeper's side went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat at St Andrew's as the Blues claimed the bragging rights in this Premier League fixture.

6. Vincent Kompany - Fulham vs Manchester City

Despite delivering a host of world class performances for Manchester City during his time at the Etihad Stadium, Vincent Kompany produced an uncharacteristic error in 2013 as he sliced an attempted clearance into his own goal in the club's clash with Fulham.

The Citizens recovered from this particular setback as they managed to seal a hard-fought 4-2 victory over their Premier League opponents at Craven Cottage.

5. David Wetherall - Everton vs Leeds United

Whilst David Wetherall would have been aiming to clear a hopeful through ball by Everton in Leeds United's Premier League clash with the Merseyside-based outfit in 1995, he instead somehow managed to find the top-corner at Goodison Park.

The Whites would go on to lose 2-0 to The Toffees in a campaign which culminated in the club finishing 13th in the top-flight standings.

4. Andy Myers - Liverpool vs Chelsea

Instead of looking cool, calm and collected in Chelsea's meeting with Liverpool, Andy Myers produced a moment of madness at Anfield as he unsuccessfully tried to cushion a header back to goalkeeper Kevin Hitchcock.

Despite the best efforts of Hitchcock, Myers netted a memorable own-goal as his side suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Reds.

1 of 15 Who was the most expensive Premier League signing in the 2020 summer transfer window? Ruben Dias Kai Havertz Timo Werner Thomas Partey

3. Lauren - Manchester City vs Arsenal

Arguably the most bizarre own-goal in Premier League history, Arsenal defender Lauren opted to dribble the ball towards Jens Lehmann in the club's clash with Manchester City in 2003 before completely losing his bearings.

The Gunners man then proceeded to kick the ball into the far corner of the goal to give the Citizens the lead in this fixture.

Arsenal would go on to spare Lauren's blushes by securing a 2-1 victory on their travels.

2. Santiago Vergini - Southampton vs Sunderland

If this particular effort was scored at the right end, it would have been contender for goal of the season as Santiago Vergini's volley against Southampton in 2014 was a work of art.

However, unfortunately for Sunderland, the defender lashed his attempted clearance past goalkeeper Vito Mannone who had no chance of stopping it.

The Black Cats' misery was compounded in this match-up as they succumbed to an 8-0 thrashing at St Mary's Stadium.

1. Tony Popovic - Portsmouth vs Crystal Palace

With Crystal Palace heading towards defeat at Fratton Park in their Premier League meeting with Portsmouth in 2004, Tony Popovic tried to limit the damage by attempting to clear a cross.

Instead of firing the ball away, the defender produced an audacious flick which nestled in the top-corner.

Popovic's own-goal capped off an extremely disappointing day for the Eagles who were beaten 3-0 by Pompey.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest football news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News