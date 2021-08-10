Destiny 2 Season 15: New Fan-Voted Armour Confirmed To Arrive Mid-Season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Season 15 is a matter of weeks away and players will be over the moon to hear that concept armour voted for by the community will be coming to the game during the season.

Season of the Splicer is coming to the end and it has been a season thoroughly enjoyed by the fan base.

There will be a lot of new content to come in season 15 including weapons, rewards and lots of challenges to complete.

Each season lasts quite a few months and this gives developers Bungie enough time to make sure the new season they bring out is just what players want.

New fan-voted armour confirmed to arrive during Destiny 2 season 15

Quite a while back, players were allowed to vote between two concept armours and the winning armour would be available in-game in the future.

There were hundreds of thousands of votes casted; you could either pick the dinosaur-themed set or the movie-themed set.

In the end the dinosaur-themed set was announced to be the winner and recent news revealed that this armour would be available for players during season 15 of the game.

This is very exciting news, and it will not be the only armour coming to Destiny 2 during season 15 as it was recently suggested that players would also be treated to explosive armour in the new season.

Even though these are just a couple of pieces of armour, it is very exciting as they are just a small amount of things coming to season 15. This should suggest that we will be treated to an abundance of good content.

Fans do not have to wait for too long as season 15 will be coming later this month.

The new season is nearly upon us and developers Bungie look set to deliver fantastic content, which no doubt players will be excited to get their hands on.

