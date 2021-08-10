Dr Disrespect launching new Fortnite and Apex Legends style battle royale

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Massively popular streamer Dr Disrespect has confirmed that he is working on a 'vertical' battle royale game similar to Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The streamer, who was banned from Twitch controversially a couple of years ago, has talked about making a battle royale style game for quite some time, and now we've got confirmation that it is in development.

Dr Disrespect has a huge following, and with his official stamp of approval behind a new battle royale game, it could be a massive success.



Besides his experience playing these titles, Dr Disrespect also has a penchant for actual game design. The streamer helped design a Rogue Company map and has said that he wants to team up with Riot Games to make one for Valorant.

The full-time content creator has shared details in the past regarding his concept. After three years, we finally appear to have some more information on this potential title, with the streamer showing viewers a sneak peek.

Dr Disrespect creating a new battle royale

Fans noticed a folder named ‘GameIdea_1’ in the background of a stream back in May, but a fan finally asked exactly what was in the folder during a stream at the weekend.

Dr Disrespect hesitated at first about giving viewers anything. He said: “I don’t want to tease. Maybe I’m looking at something. I’ll let you know when it’s time.”

“This will be the last sneak peek,” the streamer added before showing viewers some concept art from his game. The new battle royale has the working title, ‘Vertical BR.’

So far, we have a tiny amount of information regarding the as-yet-untitled concept from the content creator. Dr Disrespect has said in the past that the game will revolve around a fire that starts at the bottom of a building, and players will need to fight each other as they try to ascend the building and escape via various exit points.

There's no news on who will be developing the game, or which publisher, if any, will be releasing the new battle royale title.

We know that Dr Disrespect is entering a market with some major players such as EA, Respawn, and Riot Games, so the new title will need to be extremely engaging and different enough that the eSports community takes notice and gets behind the start-up.

