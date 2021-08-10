Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Among Us developers deny crossover leak

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Developers of the game Among Us have denied that they will be part of a new crossover with Fortnite.

Reliable Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX confirmed over the weekend that there were references to Among Us in the code for Fortnite.

The leak would lead to fans contacting the Among Us team on Twitter, who denied that anything was going on right now between the two brands.



HYPEX confirmed on Twitter that he had found references to the popular multiplayer game Among Us in the code for Fortnite. He said: "UPCOMING Fortnite X Among Us COLLAB! There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter).

“It has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop.

"This could ALSO be referring to the IO's Office since there's "Visitor CSI" & "The Loop" in there, we'll have to wait and see, but right now, there's no way that those keywords are not referring to Among Us."

Despite these references, the Among Us team tweeted: "I don't know who spread this rumour, but it isn't true haha, would be super cool, though."

Fans on Twitter don't seem to be buying what the Among Us team is selling, as they fully expect there to be some sort of crossover coming in the next few months.

Interestingly, Fortnite already had a mode like Among Us in the past, with the limited-time game mode 'The Spy Within,' which saw players have to determine who the spies were on the opposition team.

