FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: EA reveal and discuss all-new features

FIFA 22 is expected to be one of the biggest and most important launches in EA's history.

The virtual football series is making several changes to some of its popular game modes, with Ultimate Team being one of them.

We have already seen plans from EA that highlight how Career Mode will immerse you into an all-new FUT gaming experience. Not just as a manager, but as a player as well, with more customisable options than ever before including stadiums, kits, team crests and much more.

It was widely rumoured online that details were set to emerge about Ultimate Team, and we got our wish as some mouth-watering leaks emerged.

Shortly after, EA made an official announcement themselves regarding everything that you need to know about FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Simply titled 'Inside FIFA 22 Ultimate Team', EA showcased an entire four-minute video to the game mode and what fans of the FUT series can expect.

Aaron McHardy, executive producer of FIFA, and Azlan Mustapha, producer of FUT, went through the alterations for FIFA 22. The reveal was dissected by the following points:

Division Rivals

Rewards

Elite Division

FUT Champions

FUT Heroes

Stadium Customisation

Co-op Public Matchmaking

Firstly, the concept of ranking up in Division Rivals has changed. Stages and ranks dictate what grade of player that you are with win streaks boosting this further. Defeats, however, will see you move back down the order, with flagged checkpoints saving you from dropping even further. This will all be categorised into Seasons, where each one will determine where you start for the following campaign when it resets.

Rewards are now offered more frequently, at the end of each week and following the conclusion of a season. The higher you are ranked, the more lucrative your rewards will be.

The Elite Division will go beyond Division 1 and will be the area for more competitive players to go head-to-head with each other. Here is where you can qualify for the FIFA Global Series.

FUT Champions will be to work around you. During the week, you can play your matches at whatever pace you like to allow you to qualify for the FUT Champions Finals, which will take place at weekends.

Mustapha promised that some of the "best rewards on FUT" are on offer at this time - so it is definitely worth taking part to claim your profitable prizes.

As we've seen revealed throughout the last two months, FUT Heroes will provide you with squad-building bonuses in relation to the league on their card, as well as nationality bonuses. These can also be used in-game, making for a useful asset in your FUT squad.

Stadium Customisation progresses from Career Mode and has been elaborated on from the FUT stadium that was introduced during FIFA 21. This time, you can provide a unique style for your club with new stands, roofing, stairs, coloured seats and even the banners, cards and flags that supporters hold in the stands. Kits and tifos can also be unlocked through Volta, as well as item management and the search functionality menus make it simpler to find your perfect look.

Finally, co-op public matchmaking provides a new experience to FUT co-op and will give you the chance to try out new squads and player combinations.

Here is the official reveal and discussion that was revealed by EA:

