Matchroom: Kid Galahad signs with the promotion

Following his win at Fight Camp 2, Kid Galahad has officially signed for Matchroom Boxing, as the Sheffield star targets unification fights at 126lbs.

Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) had an impressive showing this past Saturday, as he clinically stopped Liverpool’s Jazza Dickens in the eleventh round.

Going forward, the new IBF Featherweight World Champion will be eyeing fights with WBC ruler Gary Russell Jr. and WBO Champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Matchroom released comments from the new IBF Featherweight Champion shortly after it was confirmed that he had signed with Eddie Hearn and the team.

"DAZN and Eddie have a new star on their hands," said Galahad. "I told you all before this bout, 'I AM FIGHT CAMP', and I believe my performance on Saturday night showed that. Now I look forward to showcasing my skills back in the arenas in front of the crowds.

"Boxing is at its best with the boxing fans in attendance - and Featherweight boxing is at its best when Kid Galahad is in the ring, under them bright lights, shining and closing the show in style.

"From the ring walk to the ring craft - I’m the best in the division, and I’m ready to put on a proper show with Matchroom and DAZN."

Hearn on Kid Galahad

Eddie Hearn released a statement following the signing of the Featherweight star. He said: “We’ve been working closely with Kid for some years now, but it’s great to make it official and sign a multi-fight deal at this exciting stage of his career.

“His performance on Saturday was faultless and stands him as one of the seven British World Champions in boxing right now. I’m looking forward to the future and seeing him in some big unification fights.”

Matchroom will be returning to Brentwood, Essex, on Saturday 14th for the third and final Fight Camp in their summer series.

Some big fights have already been confirmed for the show:

WBA International Light-Heavyweight Title - Ricards Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) vs Joshua Buatsi (14-0)

- Ricards Bolotniks (18-5-1, 8 KOs) vs Joshua Buatsi (14-0) Joe Cordina (12-0, 7 KOs) vs Joshuah Hernandez (10-3, 8 KOs)

WBO Welterweight Title - Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) vs Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs)

- Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KOs) vs Przemyslaw Runowski (19-1, 5 KOs) Hopey Price (4-0, 1 KO) vs Claudio Grande (5-0, 3 KOs)

WBC International Bantamweight Title - Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) vs Luis Gerardo Castillo (28-2, 18 KOs)

- Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) vs Luis Gerardo Castillo (28-2, 18 KOs) WBA Continental Featherweight Title - Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) vs Reece Bellotti (14-4, 12 KOs)

- Raymond Ford (8-0-1, 4 KOs) vs Reece Bellotti (14-4, 12 KOs) Zelfa Barrett (25-1, 15 KOs) joins the card as a late addition.

