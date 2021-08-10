PUBG New State: Release date, Beta, Trailer, iOS, Android and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PUBG New State was recently confirmed and a lot of the gaming community are excited to see the Players Unknown Battlegrounds franchise come to mobile.

The online multiplayer battle royale game has been a huge success on PC and console ever since its release back in July 2016.

Arguably it paved the way for the gaming world in the modern day as many battle royale games have now been created since PUBG started gaining popularity. Some great examples include Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Some of these games have already turned to mobile, and now it looks like PUBG will follow suit with PUBG New State.

Here is everything you need to know about the new game.

Release Date

This game will be a bit different to the version we already know as it will be based in the future.

Many players are excited by this and they will also be more excited to hear that the game will be coming out in October 2021. An exact date in October hasn’t been revealed yet.

Beta

For now, the game is just in the Alpha stages of development, but the fact that we know this means that a beta should be released for the game in the near future.

This will most likely drop in September, so stay tuned for updates!

Trailer

An official trailer for PUBG New State was released in 2021 and the video lasting one minute 30 seconds gave players a great glimpse of what the mobile game has to offer.

You can watch the trailer here.

iOS and Android

With a mobile game, there are always questions from the gaming community wondering whether the game will be available on all devices like iOS and Android.

Developers Krafton and PUBG Corporation have confirmed that PUBG New State will be available on both iOS devices and Android devices.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will provide all the latest updates as they are revealed.

No doubt a game in the PUBG franchise coming to mobile devices is very exciting, and we are counting down the days until it is released.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News