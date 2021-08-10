Top 10 Most Dominant Premier League Title Wins Ever

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A thrilling title race is always good to see, as multiple teams battle it out to be crowned Premier League champions.

Sometimes, there is one team who is just too good for the rest, though. That side seems to pick up win after win, widening the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

Over the course of the Premier League, there have been some exceptional teams that have stood out from the crowd, winning the title at a canter.

Here, we take a look back at the sides that have won the Premier League by the biggest margin in their respective title-winning campaigns...

10. Leicester City - Won by 10 points, +32 goal difference (2015/16)

Arguably the most memorable title win of them all.

No one gave Leicester a prayer of winning the league at the start of the season, especially since they had narrowly avoided relegation the previous year and had since brought in a new manager in Claudio Ranieri, who had not coached in England for over a decade.

They defied the odds, though, to make the unthinkable a reality. In the end, they managed to do it convincingly, finishing 10 points above their nearest challengers, Arsenal.

9. Man United - Won by 10 points, +36 goal difference (1992/93)

The first season of the Premier League, and Manchester United were looking to end their 26-year wait for a top-flight title.

With experienced professional in the side such as Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce and Mark Hughes alongside the talented teenager Ryan Giggs, United stormed to the top of the league and never looked back.

8. Man United - Won by 10 points, +48 goal difference (2000/01)

Sir Alex Ferguson's side actually lost six games in this campaign but they still wrapped up another league championship with ease.

Their dominance was summed up in February 2001 when they thrashed Arsenal 6-1 at Old Trafford. The Gunners were United's closest challengers at that point but they were swept aside on the day, as the hosts scored five inside the opening 38 minutes before adding another goal late on.

7. Man United - Won by 11 points, +43 goal difference (2012/13)

The final year of Ferguson's extraordinary tenure at United, and he bowed out in style.

Having been pipped to the tile by Manchester City the previous year, the Red Devils bounced back like true champions to regain their place at the top of the Premier League standings.

With Robin van Persie at his brilliant best - he netted 26 league goals - United wrapped up their 13th Premier League title with something to spare.

6. Arsenal - Won by 11 points, +47 goal difference (2003/04)

The Invincibles.

To go 38 games unbeaten is a remarkable feat, and Arsenal pulled it off in 2003/04. Arsene Wenger assembled a team full of superstars, with Sol Campbell a rock at the back, Patrick Vieira dominating the midfield and, of course, Thierry Henry giving defences up and down the country nightmares.

The players delivered, as Arsenal claimed their third and final league title under Wenger, coming from behind in their final game of the season against Leicester to complete their outstanding campaign.

5. Man City - Won by 12 points, +51 goal difference (2020/21)

Pep Guardiola's men had been unable to mount a sustained title challenge in 2019/20 but they were pack to their imperious best in 2020/21.

With Ruben Dias coming in to bring some solidity to City's back four, City were able to play with freedom, particularly after the turn of the year.

Phil Foden showed his true class after patiently waiting for his opportunity, while experienced names such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan continued to produce the goods for the blue side of Manchester, as they strolled to their fifth title in the Premier League era.

4. Chelsea - Won by 12 points, +57 goal difference (2004/05)

As soon as Jose Mourinho announced himself as 'The Special One' in his opening press conference, it felt as though Chelsea were capable of achieving something incredible in 2004/05.

That's exactly what happened as the Blues left their rivals trailing in their wake. Mourinho's team conceded just 15 goals all season - a record that still stands.

They were so difficult to break down, and with the likes of Didier Drogba and Arjen Robben up front, they did not struggle to score goals either. One of the most complete teams in Premier League history.

3. Liverpool - Won by 18 points, +52 goal difference, 85 goals scored (2019/20)

Jurgen Klopp's all-conquering Liverpool side make the top three.

The previous season, they had been pipped at the post by City but had followed that up by winning the Champions League shortly afterwards. They used the momentum from that European triumph and carried it into the 2019/20 campaign.

The Reds won 32 of their 38 games, including beating City 3-1 at Anfield. Liverpool could not be stopped, as they accumulated 99 points - the second-highest total since the Premier League began.

2. Man United - Won by 18 points, +52 goal difference, 97 goals scored (1999/00)

Man United just edge out Liverpool on this list by virtue of goals scored.

The club had won an unprecedented treble in 1998/99 but they had been pushed all the way in the league by Arsenal. This time things would be more comfortable.

Ferguson's attacking-minded team dominated from the outset, scoring goals at will. Arsenal had to settle for second place, and accept that they had fallen some way adrift of United at this stage.

1. Man City - Won by 19 points, +79 goal difference (2017/18)

In Pep Guardiola's first season at City, the team failed to win any silverware. In fact, they did not even reach a final. Had the Guardiola experiment gone wrong?

We got our answer to that question in his second year at the helm.

With a front line consisting of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero, City were a joy to watch going forwards, as they scored 106 league goals. Their defence wasn't bad either, shipping just 27 goals.

With the final kick of the season, Gabriel Jesus scored a last-minute winner against Southampton to ensure that City became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points in a single campaign, and that goal also makes City the most dominant champions in terms of winning the title by the biggest margin.

