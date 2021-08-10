Top 10 Teams With The Most Wins In Premier League History

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

How do you win the title or avoid relegation in the Premier League? By winning games.

Getting three points on a regular basis gives you a better chance not only of winning the league, but avoiding the pain of relegation.

Ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, we take a look at the top 10 teams who have won the most games since the league started in 1992.

Whilst some of the teams on the list might be expected, some of the sides on the list, who have spent time out of the top-flight for a few years, might be a surprise.

10. West Ham - 319 wins

The presence of the Hammers on the list might be a surprise to some when you consider that they haven't spent every season in the Premier League, indeed when the league started in 1992 West Ham were in the Championship.

Since then though, they have mostly been a constant presence in the top flight. They achieved their highest number of wins in a Premier League season just last year, as they ended the campaign with 19 victories. It will be difficult for them to improve on that this season, but David Moyes could be up for the challenge.

9. Aston Villa - 341 wins

Just like West Ham, Aston Villa have spent time out of the Premier League since it begun. But they have been more out than in of the league, and were closed challengers to Manchester United - finishing second - in the very first Premier League season.

Villa are currently in the English top flight for a third season in a row, and they will be aiming to get close to the achievements of the 1992/93 side, who not only finished second but won 21 games, the best Villa side of the Premier League era.

8. Newcastle United - 369 wins

Another team who have spent time out of the Premier League, Newcastle might not have had the best results in recent seasons, but they have been mainstays of the Premier League for much of it's history.

Newcastle's glory days in the Premier League came in the mid 1990s under the management of Kevin Keegan, where they pushed Manchester United close, but just missed out on the league title.

Newcastle's highest number of wins in a Premier League season came in season 95/96, they won 24 games finishing in second place behind Manchester United.

7. Everton - 407 wins

Everton's presence in this list should really come as no surprise, as they have been members of the Premier League since is started in 1992. They might have come close to relegation - finishing in 17th place in both 93/94 and 97/98 - but they managed to escape the drop.

They haven't come close to relegation since then, and have mostly been in the top half of the table. Their highest number of wins in the Premier League era came in 13/14, finishing fifth in the table with 21 wins.

6. Manchester City - 444 wins

Some newer football fans might be surprised to see City so low down in the list, when you consider how they have dominated the English top flight recently. It wasn't always the case though, as they spent a few seasons in the 90s out of the Premier League.

It is very changed days now, and City are one of the biggest teams in England, and have regularly won the title in recent years. Their most winning seasons have come in recent years - 17/18 and 18/19 - with 32 victories, which is a remarkably consistent record. Pep Guardiola will be looking for similar results this season.

5. Tottenham Hotspur - 480 wins

The highest place team on the list who have yet to win the Premier League title, the highest Spurs have finished is second in season 16/17.

Season 16/17 also provided Tottenham with their most wins in a Premier League season, as they ended the campaign with 23 victories. If Tottenham want to return to the Champions League for season 22/23, they will be looking to win a similar number of games to clinch that top four place.

4. Liverpool - 581 wins

It is a bit odd that Liverpool have only won one Premier League title when they have over 580 wins in the league overall.

They have come second on a few occasions - in 01/02, 08/09, 13/14 and 18/19 before finally winning the league in season 19/20. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool achieved their most Premier League wins in a season in that title winning campaign, ending the season with 32 victories, bettering their total of 30 wins the season before. 62 wins from 76 games is a remarkable achievement, and one which Liverpool may find difficult to match in seasons ahead.

3. Chelsea - 597 wins

Chelsea have been in the Premier League since it started, but it took them until season 04/05 to win the title for the first time, under manager Jose Mourinho, a feat they repeated the next season.

Interestingly, in those two title winning seasons, Chelsea won the same number of games - 29. They did manage to better that record in another title winning season, 16/17, winning 30 games. That was their last title to date, and if they want to win the title this season they may well be aiming to win 30 games once more.

2. Arsenal - 597 wins

Arsenal's best years in the Premier League were in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as they won three league titles. Until recent years they regularly finished in the top four of the Premier League, so it is no surprise to see the Gunners second on the list.

It is two of Arsenal's title winning seasons - 01/02 and 03/04 - which provide them with their most wins in a Premier League season with 26. Win they won the title in 97/98, Arsenal won 23 games. They improved as they won the title, which they really had to do to deal with the challenge of Manchester United, who were their closest rivals as the two regularly battled it out to be crowned champions.

1. Manchester United - 687 wins

Manchester United are far ahead of the rest when it comes to Premier League wins, and with 13 Premier League titles to their name, that is to be expected.

It is interesting to note that in all the years that United have been in the Premier League, they have yet to win 30 games in a season. The closest they have come is 28, in season 99/00, 06/07, 08/09 and 12/13, all seasons which ended with United title triumphs.

With United 90 wins ahead of their closest challengers, it seems unlikely their place at the top of the most wins list will be taken any time soon, or maybe ever at all, and that is a tribute to how consistent Manchester United have been for almost 30 years.

