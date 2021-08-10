Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping Harry Kane will sign a new contract at the club this summer amid transfer interest from Manchester City, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have been linked with the 28-year-old, who was a key member of England's squad for Euro 2020.

The striker, 28, enjoyed a stunning season for the Lilywhites.

He scored 26 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, including a hat-trick against Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League.

With City losing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer, it is understood the Citizens want to try and land Kane as his long-term successor at the Etihad.

However, football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold claims it may be too late for Pep Guardiola's side to agree a deal with Kane before the start of the season.

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

"I'd still be stunned if City actually in a cash bid made the sort of bid that Tottenham would want," he told the Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham podcast. "And then you're looking at trying to put that towards replacements, especially when other clubs are fully aware that you have then got the money to spend.

"I think if Man City really wanted Harry Kane, they need to go in hard right at the start of the summer, and say, 'Right, look, bang, here's the money, take it or leave it, that's it'.

"And I think this kind of rubbish - 'Oh, they won't negotiate, but here's a little bit of money, what about this - kind of thing' - I don't think that's helped Harry Kane whatsoever.

"And I think we're now at a situation where it's far less likely that he moves than he does because I think there's too little time."

Transfer News LIVE: Messi arrives in Paris, Stones staying at Man City

Gold also refused to rule out the possibility of Kane extending his stay in north London - but believes the Englishman will want to be compensated for his contributions.

He added: "I'm intrigued to see where this goes now for Kane and 'Camp Kane' as it where - that's not calling him 'camp', it's more the people around him - there's little bits of noises coming out from around his camp not to entirely rule out a new contract for him, which would be an incredible U-turn or a turnaround.

"And for me even the prospect of that is incredible because there's other elements to that is, I guess, yes, if you're going to stay, why not get paid more money? I get that entirely, if you're going to look at it purely from that point of view.

"And I think if you look at what Spurs are trying to do in the transfer market, you can maybe say there's something exciting happening there."

Gold, formerly of Hertfordshire Mercury, also suggested that Kane may have changed his mind because of the new signings.

He continued: "Obviously Gollini, some people will go, 'Oh he's just a backup goalkeeper', but he is a talented goalkeeper, he could be the successor to Lloris, that's what he's trying to do.

"Bryan Gil is one of the most talented prospects, you know, in Spanish football; Romero, my goodness, we'll talk about him in a bit I'm sure, but I asked Espirito Santo about him on Sunday and he was probably the most excited I've ever seen Espirito Santo and he's a guy who doesn't look like he gets very excited.

"And obviously there's more to come, you know, we know there's more to come, so perhaps Kane's been told, 'Have a look at what we're trying to do, you want ambition, that's what we're trying to do'.

"But then the flip side to that is, I can't see Spurs putting a release clause in there, I'd be very surprised. I think Toby Alderweireld was the only one I've ever seen that with and even that I think I'm led to believe that was something that came across from his Atletico Madrid days.

"It was something that had to carry across, I can't remember the exact details, but it was very rare. And also, why would he extend his deal further when, you know, the big problem for him was signing a six-year deal in 2018.

"I find it fascinating and I'm intrigued to see where it goes next because if there were to be a new Harry Kane contract, my goodness! That would be the most incredible U-turn of the summer."

Read more: Lionel Messi: When former Barcelona star swore at Sergio Ramos during El Clasico

News Now - Sport News