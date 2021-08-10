Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane is celebrating his 50th birthday on Tuesday.

And, to celebrate the milestone, the Man United legend answered 50 questions given to him by former teammate, Gary Neville.

Neville asked him about all sorts of topics, ranging from his favourite TV show to the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The footage has been posted on to YouTube by 'The Overlap' and it's a great watch.

Keane was in great form and you can watch the seven-minute long video below.

We've listed some of his best answers related to the world of football below.

Question: Best goalkeeper you played with?

Answer: "Peter Schmeichel. But I still think he was overrated. I don't think he was as good as everyone makes out. but he was still good."

Question: Who was your toughest opponent?

Answer: "When I was younger I played against Gazza [Paul Gascoigne] and he was brilliant. But overall, Zinedine Zidane."

Question: Best game you ever played in?

Answer: "Beating Tottenham to win the Premier League [in 1998/99] was pretty good, wasn't it?"

Question: Who is the greatest player of all-time?

Answer: "Diego Maradona. I thought he was brilliant."

Question: Who was the best player you ever played with?

Answer: "Because I played with them in the middle of the park... Nicky Butt or Paul Scholes. Probably Scholes because he had a goal in him."

Question: Who was better: Patrick Vieira or Roy Keane?

Answer: "I thought I was better than Patrick. Yeah, me."

Question: Who was better: Gary Neville or Phil Neville?

Answer: "You were both very good players. I'd have to go with you because you did it longer. Phil was in different positions. He was more of a team player, he did different jobs, you didn't do any of that."

Question: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Answer: "Ronaldo. Every day of the week."

What a great interview. Happy birthday, Keano.

