Forza Horizon 5: Developers reveal full Mexico map

Forza Horizon 5 is on the way and the developers are beginning to reveal more of their poker hand as the scheduled release date approaches.

Playground Games have, slowly but surely, releasing more details regarding the fifth mainline edition of the Forza series, including car noises and stunning biomes that have been showcased in recent weeks on their weekly YouTube show titled "Let’s ¡Go!"

The game has promised to provide the "largest map ever" and will be set in the sunny North American country of Mexico for the first time.

Not only that, but Playground also showed footage of the highest peak in the game, at the La Gran Caldera Volcano at the northwest of the map, large enough to be spotted at any point in the world.

The snippets, previews and trailers so far have been hugely impressive, even leaving gaming influencers stunned by what they have seen.

Forza Horizon Map

Playground were willing to show off more of their latest creation by revealing the map on Twitter in its entirety.

It is said to be 50% larger than the UK map from Forza 4, which means that there will be a considerable amount of exploring to do before you get to know your way around.

As you can see, there is a stadium almost exactly in the middle of the map which will be a point of interest for some players - as well as an airport, cities and beaches.

Gamers will have to put the miles in to get from one side of the map to the other which is effectively coast to coast. But by the looks of it, players will always have something to do.

