WWE RAW: Fans hope for Becky Lynch return after exciting news drops

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An exciting update has landed regarding the long-awaited return of WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

The Man has been slated to make a backstage appearance at the SummerSlam pay-per-view next weekend but talks around her return to the ring have also been swirling.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch is set to reappear on the wrestling red brand "after Labor Day", which is on September 6th.

Lynch, who is one of WWE's most recognised stars, has been away from the action for more than a year now after taking maternity leave. Her last appearance came at WrestleMania 36 against Shayna Bazsler in April 2020.

The Man's fanbase is huge and perhaps one of the biggest in WWE. Her supporters have been clamouring for her to return to the ring since she gave birth to daughter Roux in December. Fans were even calling for Lynch's comeback during the recent Hell in a Cell title match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair last month.

A number of rumours have done the rounds on social media but none have come to fruition yet. She has been present at some WWE events in recent weeks, but not as a competitor.

Since talks ramped up over her return after Labor Day, supporters have taken to social media to call for Lynch's return to Monday Night RAW. One fan tweeted: "RAW needs Becky Lynch back badly" while others have been commenting on the alleged dip in quality since The Man left the show.

There is still no concrete return date for Lynch set, but it seems closer than ever. The longest reigning RAW women's champion is dearly missed by fans of the red brand and her comeback is guaranteed to deliver fireworks on whatever stage she steps onto.

News Now - Sport News