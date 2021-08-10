Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AS Roma have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, reports in Italy claim.

The 23-year-old banged in 7 goals in 27 games across all competitions last season for Thomas Tuchel's side.

But after attracting interest from elsewhere, the Englishman has decided to leave Stamford Bridge in order to get some much-needed game time under his belt.

And according to Sky Italia, Roma have won the race for his signature.

It is understood i Giallorossi will pay £34 million for the man who scored 25 goals and provided 3 assists for Aston Villa during his time at Villa Park.

Arsenal have also registered interest in Abraham with reports claiming the England star has agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

Transfer News LIVE: Messi arrives in Paris, Stones staying at Man City

And Tuchel has dropped a massive hint that Abraham could be leaving the club this summer.

Speaking about the player to Goal correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, he said: "Tammy is in the squad, he did some good preparation matches.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and maybe he has a reason to be happy and maybe it was my fault for not trusting him as much as others.

"He is one of the players where we will constantly evaluate the situation."

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

Likewise Chelsea are also prepared to allow Kurt Zouma to leave this summer with Jules Kounde their preferred target to fill the void.

The Blues have also moved for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku - though the 28-year-old goal machine will cost a reported £97.5 million.

“Romelu is one of the guys like Haaland at Dortmund, Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real No. 9 who loves to score and who has a presence in the box," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"That is not a secret. The sentence is easy to repeat for any coach in the world.

“He is the kind of profile we’re looking for, and if it is possible to convince agents and clubs, we will do our best.

“We lost Olivier Giroud, who played a crucial role in the club. He was the kind of profile who likes to play with his back to goal, who likes to hold up balls, who creates space for Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, who is ready to fight physically with defenders.

“This is the kind of profile that we don’t have in our squad right now and that we are looking for. It’s still not the moment to talk about names, because we have nobody signed yet and we will show all the respect to other clubs.”

Read more: Chelsea ace Timo Werner admits he is excited by prospect of playing with Romelu Lukaku

News Now - Sport News