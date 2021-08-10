Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi unexpectedly left Barcelona earlier last week.

It was widely reported that Messi would sign an extension with the club he joined at the age of 13.

However, a deal did not materialise.

Despite both parties agreeing on a new deal, the extension was blocked by La Liga due to the restrictions of the salary cap.

Thus, Messi the deal could not be completed and he had to start looking for a new club.

Only a few days have passed since the news and Messi has already found his next destination.

PSG have won the race to sign Messi, with the Argentine flying to the French capital on Tuesday evening.

PSG fans, understandably, are absolutely ecstatic with the news.

Thousands of fans turned up at Le Bourget airport to welcome Messi's arrival.

And it appears some fans have taken the opportunity to rub salt in Barca fans' wounds.

Footage has emerged of some fans of the PSG club taunting Barcelona with a chant.

Watch PSG supporters chant 'P*** Barca' below...

PSG vs Barcelona will be interesting if they meet in this season’s Champions League...

Messi no doubt won't approve of PSG fans mocking his previous club. He sent an emotional goodbye post on social media on the weekend.

His post read: "I would have liked to leave in another way, although I suppose that a farewell can never be something nice...

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

"I would have loved to continue here, I did everything with that objective and in the end it did not happen.

"I only have words of thanks for all those who have accompanied me in so many years at the club.

"And for our fans, that they gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, also giving everything for this shirt. I'm leaving but it's not goodbye, just see you later."

