It's been a crazy day in Paris.

There have been reports in the past few days that Lionel Messi was on the verge of agreeing a deal to PSG.

And he finally agreed to joined the French giants on Tuesday.

Messi left his house in Barcelona on Tuesday morning and made his way to the airport.

He got on a flight to Le Bourget airport in Paris and awaiting him was thousands of PSG fans.

The 34-year-old then made his way to American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine to complete his medical.

After passing the checks, Messi made his way to the Parc des Princes where he put on his kit for the first time and posed for pictures.

He then made his way to the Hotel Le Royal Monceau, where he will stay the night.

To say that the scenes at the hotel he is staying at are wild would be an understatement.

Messi was given an incredible reception when he arrived at the hotel.

He looked the happiest man in the world as he waved to fans.

He went to the balcony of his hotel room to wave to fans.

He will be very lucky to get any sleep at all on Tuesday night.

Messi will officially be announced as a PSG player on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

The French giants have scheduled a press conference 10am BST.

The Argentine is joining a star studded team at PSG which already includes the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti.

Messi may be the final piece of the puzzle as PSG look to win their first ever Champions League title.

