Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The French giants confirmed the signing of the 34-year-old on a free transfer on Tuesday evening.

He has joined PSG on a two-year deal with an option of a third year.

Messi told the club's official website: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions.

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Messi will wear the number 30 shirt at the club.

PSG announced his signing in a brilliant video, which you can watch below.

PSG posted another video which followed Messi throughout the day.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, is ecstatic that Messi has joined the club.

“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris," he said.

"He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

Lionel Messi signs for PSG | The Football Terrace

"The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”

Messi joins a PSG side stacked with talent. He will form a devastating trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

PSG possess other world-class players including Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos.

Mauricio Pochettino's side could well be about to dominate both domestically and in Europe in the 2021/22 season.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News