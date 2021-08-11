Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Are Paris Saint-Germain about to become the first ‘6-star’ team on FIFA?

Following Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, EA Sports have asked fans of the hugely successful video game franchise whether that should become a reality.

EA Sports tweeted an in-game photo of PSG’s five summer arrivals: Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum alongside the caption: “Should PSG be our first 6-star team?”

Those five summer signings join an impressive list of superstars already plying their trade with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are two of the world’s most revered attacking players, while the likes of Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Parades, Rafinha, Ander Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe are also household names.

Messi could make PSG unstoppable

Now Mauricio Pochettino also has Messi, arguably the greatest footballer in history, at his disposal following the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s abrupt departure from Barcelona.

The 34-year-old wanted to continue at Barça but agreed to join PSG on a two-year deal when his preferred option was denied.

He is now part of a frightening front-three, alongside Neymar and Mbappe, that looks the strongest in world football by a distance.

Anything less than Ligue 1 and Champions League glory for PSG this season will be deemed a failure.

Will everyone select PSG on FIFA 22?

PSG are nailed on to be the most selected team on FIFA 22, which is set to be released on October 1.

Fans of the game are already threatening to also select PSG if their opponents choose PSG online.

What will PSG's XI be in 2021-22?

Whether the Parisians become the first 6-star team on the game remains to be seen, but here’s a reminder of how strong their starting line-up could look this season…

Depending on the opposition, Pochettino might drop one of the centre-backs and switch to a back-four, with either another midfielder (like Paredes) coming in or another forward (such as Di Maria).

The former Tottenham boss has so many potential options that it’ll be fascinating to see how he lines his team up, particularly for the big games.

One man who’ll always be on the teamsheet, though, is their new No. 30.

Messi was reportedly offered PSG’s No. 10 shirt by his former Barcelona teammate and friend Neymar; however, the legendary forward decided to take No. 30 (his first squad number at Barça) instead.

