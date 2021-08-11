Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain have won the race for Lionel Messi's signature.

It appeared he would sign a new contract with Barcelona but the La Liga salary cap scuppered those plans.

Messi revealed that he had not made a decision on his future during his farewell press conference on Sunday.

However, it was strongly reported that PSG would be his next destination.

And, on Tuesday, he flew to the French capital to complete his move to the club.

He has now signed a two-year contract at PSG and has the option of staying a further year.

According to the Sun, his wages are believed to be a cool £650,000-per-week.

PSG have splashed the cash this summer, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos having already joined the club.

They already had some of the world's best players at the club, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are paying a huge amount of money to have all these stars at their disposal.

According to the Daily Mail, they now have the highest wage bill of any sports team in the world. It's not even close, either.

The Daily Mail have named the 10 sports teams with the highest wage bills in the world using data provided by Spotrac and Salary Sport.

10. Cleveland Browns | American Football | £157m

9. Dallas Cowboys | American Football | £158m

8. Chelsea | Football | £163m

7. Bayern Munich | Football | £166m

6. Juventus | Football | £184m

5. Los Angeles Dodgers | Baseball | £193m

4. Barcelona | Football | £195m

3. Manchester United | Football | £201m

2. Real Madrid | Football | £212m

1. Paris Saint-Germain | Football | £256m

Selected others: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - £147m, Man City - £146m, Liverpool - £139m, Tottenham - £137m, Arsenal - £136m, Golden State Warriors - £127m

Football clubs dominate the list of sports teams with the highest wage bills in the world.

PSG's wage bill is now well clear of United in second.

Barcelona were first before this summer but have relinquished top spot after losing Messi.

Seven football clubs feature in total, with LA Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns the non-football teams to make the top 10.

