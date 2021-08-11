Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The hype surrounding Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain has been absolutely enormous.

To put it simply, the transfer is probably the biggest in the sport of football's history and the scenes in the French capital before the Argentine was officially unveiled by his new club support that claim.

Thousands of excited PSG fans amassed at the airport to get a glimpse of the former Barcelona man and much of the city was caught up in Messi-mania throughout the day.

A significant number of supporters even gathered outside the Argentine superstar's hotel to welcome him, with the 34-year-old and his family greeting them with a wave from the balcony.

August 10th, 2021, really was a historic day for both football and the city of Paris.

PSG officially announced the signing of Messi on a free transfer quite late in the evening on Tuesday after positing several 'teasers' throughout the day.

Despite the fact it was pretty close to bed time for many across Europe, fans still quickly flocked to the French club's official website to get their hands on a Messi shirt.

According to Get French Football News, the jerseys sold out in "a matter of seconds".

Pretty mental, right?

Then on Wednesday morning, supporters who were unable to purchase a Messi shirt online decided to try their luck at PSG's official club shop and footage of the queue outside is insane.

Take a look at the video here...

Video: Fans queue for a Messi shirt

Wow.

If ever you needed conclusive proof that Messi is arguably the biggest athlete the world of has ever seen, then there it is.

Alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady and a select few others, Messi is someone who has well and truly transcended their sport.

