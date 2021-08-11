Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is only a few months away.

The game will be released on October 1, with those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition able to play on September 27.

The most popular team on the game will undoubtedly be Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG had an incredible team last season consisting of players including Neymar, Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappe.

But they've got even stronger after having one of the best transfer windows ever.

The French giants have signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and now Lionel Messi.

With excitement for FIFA 22 building, we've predicted the ratings of every player in PSG's first-team.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Check out our predicted ratings below, with players ordered from lowest to highest rating.

26. Colin Dagba - 76 (FIFA 21 rating: 75)

25. Thilo Kehrer - 76 (FIFA 22 rating: 77)

24. Sergio Rico - 77 (FIFA 21 rating: 77)

23. Layvin Kurzawa - 77 (FIFA 22 rating: 77)

22. Abdou Diallo - 78 (FIFA 22 rating: 78)

21. Rafinha - 79 (FIFA 21 rating: 79)

20. Ander Herrera - 79 (FIFA 22 rating: 79)

19. Julian Draxler - 80 (FIFA 22 rating: 80)

18. Pablo Sarabia - 80 (FIFA 21 rating: 81)

17. Danilo Pereira - 81 (FIFA 21 rating: 82)

16. Leandro Paredes - 82 (FIFA 21 rating: 79)

15. Mauro Icardi - 82 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

14. Juan Bernat - 83 (FIFA 21 rating: 83)

13. Idrissa Gueye - 83 (FIFA 21 rating: 84)

12. Presnel Kimpembe - 83 (FIFA 21 rating: 81)

11. Georginio Wijnaldum - 84 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

10. Achraf Hakimi - 85 (FIFA 21 rating: 83)

9. Ángel Di María - 86 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

8. Marquinhos - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

7. Marco Verratti - 87 (FIFA 21 rating: 86)

6. Keylor Navas - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

5. Sergio Ramos - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

3. Kylian Mbappé - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

2. Neymar - 91 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

1. Lionel Messi - 93 (FIFA 21 rating: 93)

PSG are going to be everyone's go-to team on FIFA.

That front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will be too much for defences in real-life and in-game.

We're predicting that all three are rated in the 90s as they all retain their ratings from FIFA 21.

Donnarumma is expected to get a hefty rating increase after his heroics for Italy at Euro 2020, while he should share a rating with Navas.

Ramos and Di Maria are expected to get slight rating decreases, while Verratti, Marquinhos and Hakimi are among the players that should receive upgrades.

In total, PSG are expected to have a ridiculous 19 players above the rating of 80, showing just how much strength-in-depth they have.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News