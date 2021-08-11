Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Latest Trailer Unveils New Game Mode

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War season 5 will be with us tomorrow and developers Treyarch have unveiled the last trailer ahead of its release.

The latest game in the Call of Duty franchise has been a lot of fun, and it has been made even better by the fact that they have brought in a bunch of new content over the months via seasons.

Many gamers are getting very excited by the fact that season 5 will be coming out imminently, and no doubt developers Treyarch will deliver us another good season.

This new season will bring about new weapons, operators, maps and more, giving players a completely new feel when they jump onto multiplayer in Black Ops Cold War.

Trailer unveils new game mode for Black Ops Cold War Season 5

In the build up to a new season, Treyarch always gives players sneak peeks through trailers and tweets, and we have seen them do this over the last few weeks for season 5.

We have been treated to the latest trailer of season 5 before the new season is released.

No doubt this is thoroughly exciting times for the community, and the trailer has given fans the best look yet at some of the content they have on offer.

These trailers are the perfect way in which Treyarch can make demand as high as possible for the new season. With huge hacking issues causing many players to stop playing the game, a fresh update is massively needed.

The new trailer also gave players a preview of a brand new game mode coming to the game - Double Agent.

The game mode seems very unique as players will either have to go undercover or sniff out the spy in the all-new mode.

No doubt a new game mode will receive a lot of praise from the community and it will give those who are a bit bored of Team Deathmatch and Domination will definitely be jumping straight onto Double Agent.

