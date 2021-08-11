Warzone Season 5: Screenshots leaked online

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 is on the verge of its hugely anticipated launch and screenshots have emerged online ahead of the developers' announcement.

Raven Software have been hard at work over the past few months preparing Verdansk for an all-mighty change, with many reports suggesting that it could be subject to a 1940s throwback.

This is because of the upcoming release of CoD Vanguard, an all-new title that will be set during World War 2, similar to what we have seen with the two World at War games that Activision previously published with Treyarch.

That being said, indicators have suggested that it looks to be heading in this direction following more leaks that have emerged online.

Warzone Season 5 Screenshots

Thanks to Alaix COD on Twitter, we got to see all-new screenshots of what could possibly be future gameplay footage that will be released by the developers.

As you can see, futuristic weapons can be used in what appears to be an environment that reflects the 1940s, suggesting that the changes to Verdansk that were previously discussed, will take place.

Here are the second group of screenshots revealed by the same user.

It will be interesting to see how different areas of the map will replicate early 20th-century wartime, especially with the airport and whether this is used as a Russian military base.

The stadium has also seen some vast changes over the past two years and may cease to exist in Season 5 after it was changed into its construction phase with the release of Black Ops Cold War in 2020, which would have represented the map in the 1960s.

Time will tell and plenty of exploring will be taking place upon release, which is on 12th August 2021 for all platforms.

