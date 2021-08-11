Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Johnny Herbert has suggested that Max Verstappen will go on to be better than Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1, as the pair continue to fight for this year's Drivers' championship.

The two stars of 2021 have certainly provided fans of the sport with a spectacular title fight, and it's proving every bit as engrossing as we might have hoped.

Certainly, it is hard to predict just where this year's crown is going to head but, according to Johnny Herbert, one thing that will come to pass is that Max will eventually be seen as better than Lewis in the long term.

Speaking in an interview with Racing News 365, Herbert had this to say:

"He will be better than Lewis, and Lewis was better than Michael, from my perspective, it's just another evolution of the driver skillset. That is what Max gives to me, he excites me, he gives me a visual stimulation when I'm watching TV or I'm at the racetrack.

"That's what the buzz should be all about, and a lot of race fans will get wowed because the wow factor is, 'I couldn't do that!', and that's what it's all about. I like him for that."

As for whether he is the better driver now, Herbert seems to believe that, at least for the moment, Lewis still has the slight advantage over his title rival:

"I still feel Lewis has the edge at the present time, but it won't be long before that's on the other foot," he said.

"Verstappen is still a young man and has a wealth of experience to come his way. And he will be better than Lewis, but it's not quite yet, for me. Not quite yet, but it ain't far away!

"He'll be pushing himself massively to get the championship done and, if he gets it this year, that'll be the changeover button already done."

We're in the midst of an epic duel between two of F1's finest drivers and we'll have to see just who is going to take the crown this year, with it feasibly going either way.

