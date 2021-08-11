Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With less than two weeks between now and TakeOver 36, WWE headed to the Capitol Wrestling Center for another stacked episode of WWE NXT.

NXT UK Champion WALTER helped Pete Dunne take down Ilja Dragunov, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole prepared for an Undisputed Finale, Dakota Kai bested Sarray and more.

Dakota Kai def. Sarray

With Ember Moon deemed unable to compete by the NXT Medical Staff, Dakota Kai gladly stepped up to make an NXT Title worthy statement against Sarray.

The Warrior of the Sun got rolling, but Kai caught her off guard with a vicious kick to clinch the win. As Kai lined up a post-match strike on Sarray, Raquel Gonzalez came charging in with a message for her NXT TakeOver 36 challenger.

LA Knight def. Andre Chase

The Million Dollar Champion was worth the price of admission with an impressive win over the up-and-coming Andre Chase.

Ted DiBiase brought fireworks after the match, as "The Million Dollar Man" bet on Cameron Grimes in a high-stakes NXT TakeOver 36 matchup: If Grimes wins, he's the new Million Dollar Champion. If Knight wins, however, DiBiase will be forced to become Knight's new butler.

Gigi Dolin def. Amari Miller

Gigi Dolin has been on the rise, but Amari Miller was out for the upset early in their clash. After a flurry from Miller, Dolin regrouped with a focused attack to get the win.

Mr. Regal set the stage for an Undisputed Finale

Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole selected a standard match and a Street Fight, respectively, for their 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. And when the two inevitably came to blows and had to be separated by security, Mr. Regal declared a Steel Cage Match to decide the final fall, if necessary.

Odyssey Jones def. Trey Baxter – NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal

Trey Baxter attempted to outrun the towering Odyssey Jones in a game of cat-and-mouse, but the massive Superstar still put his strength on display. A few tosses and one final slam of Baxter punched Jones’ ticket to the NXT Breakout Tournament Final.

Boa def. Drake Maverick

Boa was unleashing brutality from the opening bell, but Drake Maverick started flying and wouldn’t back down from the fight. As the match raged on, Mei Ying rose from her throne to spray Maverick with a mysterious substance that set up Boa for a roundhouse kick to help right his wrongs.

Pete Dunne def. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov’s first NXT appearance was met with a rude awakening from Pete Dunne. The two hard-hitting combatants were ready to brawl from the opening bell with The BruiserWeight landing a huge punch on a diving Dragunov.

The Mad Russian rallied through the pain for a Senton Bomb, but NXT UK Champion WALTER chose the moment to crash the party and open the door for Dunne to hit a Bitter End for the win.

WALTER attacked Dragunov after the match, but The Mad Russian rallied to toss The Ring General from the squared circle and stood tall with the championship as NXT concluded.

