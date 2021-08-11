Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor had a Brazil mouthguard during his fight against Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264, it has recently been revealed, which has led to speculation that he was going to call out Charles Oliveira had he been victorious.

The Irishman had a disappointing trilogy bout, however, against The Diamond last month as he broke his ankle while trying to step back from a punch.

This rendered him unable to continue and he lost the fight via doctor stoppage. This marked Notorious' fourth defeat from his last five fights.

Nearly a month has passed since McGregor's defeat, but a surprising detail about the fight has recently emerged that could expose what the Irishman was planning on doing after the bout had he won.

A tweet from The Sun's Chisanga Malata shows that McGregor was in fact donning a mouthguard that resembled the Brazilian flag. Did he do this so that he could call the champion out after the fight? More than likely! Especially considering Oliveira was cageside watching the bout.

The Brazilian is the current UFC lightweight champion, claiming the title after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 earlier in the year, replacing Khabib Nurmagomedov as the king of the division.

Oliveira was among the few who actually showed any sort of support or sympathy towards McGregor after his injury.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said: “I hope he comes back 100 percent again and continues to put on a show and making things happen, because he sells a lot.

“He’s a guy that does a lot for the sport. It’s up to his head, how much he still wants this. Some people had serious injuries and bounced back. Let’s see how much Conor wants to return, how much Conor wants to fight again.”

It certainly would've been interesting to see what McGregor would've done had he beaten Poirier. Of course we will never know, but it's not farfetched to suggest that he might have called out Oliveira who was present at the T-Mobile Arena that day.

